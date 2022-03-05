Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 05, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor aced desi style

Wedding Guest Style

Shraddha Kapoor looks like the perfect wedding guest in an off-white lehenga with delicate patchwork and statement gold and Kundan earrings

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Painting a pretty picture in pastel, she looked elegant in a pink drape with intricate embroidery with sequins and an embellished blouse with a Chinese collar

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Pretty In Pastels

Bringing the best of trends and tradition together, she rocked a satin silk saree with a close-neck solid black blouse and statement gold jewellery

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram 

Best Of Both Worlds

Fuss-free and bohemian, her Saaksha & Kinni lehenga set featuring multicoloured prints is a fresh alternative to traditional lehengas

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Boho-chic Vibes

Featuring stripes in tones of yellow, fiery orange and red with a pink border, the sunset-hued saree looked lovely on Shraddha

Ethereal Like A Sunset

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

For an exotic wedding look, she picked out a pale blue embroidered lehenga by PadmaSitaa

Exotic Wedding Style

Image :Namrata Deepak instagram

She aced yet another desi look in a breezy yellow saree with mirror work border from the shelves of Arpita Mehta

Summery Desi Vibes

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Playing the showstopper at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week for Falguni Shane Peacock, she set major bridal goals in a heavily embellished red lehenga

Bridal Goals

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She looked ethereal in an emerald green lehenga and a matching long choli that she wore to the 2020 Umang Mumbai Police Show

Stunning In Emerald Green 

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Looking the epitome of beauty in a classic purple silk saree, Shraddha gave us desi style goals like no one else!

Perfect Desi Girl

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram 

