Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 05, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor aced desi style
Wedding Guest Style
Shraddha Kapoor looks like the perfect wedding guest in an off-white lehenga with delicate patchwork and statement gold and Kundan earrings
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Painting a pretty picture in pastel, she looked elegant in a pink drape with intricate embroidery with sequins and an embellished blouse with a Chinese collar
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Pretty In Pastels
Bringing the best of trends and tradition together, she rocked a satin silk saree with a close-neck solid black blouse and statement gold jewellery
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Best Of Both Worlds
Fuss-free and bohemian, her Saaksha & Kinni lehenga set featuring multicoloured prints is a fresh alternative to traditional lehengas
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Boho-chic Vibes
Featuring stripes in tones of yellow, fiery orange and red with a pink border, the sunset-hued saree looked lovely on Shraddha
Ethereal Like A Sunset
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
For an exotic wedding look, she picked out a pale blue embroidered lehenga by PadmaSitaa
Exotic Wedding Style
Image :Namrata Deepak instagram
She aced yet another desi look in a breezy yellow saree with mirror work border from the shelves of Arpita Mehta
Summery Desi Vibes
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Playing the showstopper at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week for Falguni Shane Peacock, she set major bridal goals in a heavily embellished red lehenga
Bridal Goals
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked ethereal in an emerald green lehenga and a matching long choli that she wore to the 2020 Umang Mumbai Police Show
Stunning In Emerald Green
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Looking the epitome of beauty in a classic purple silk saree, Shraddha gave us desi style goals like no one else!
Perfect Desi Girl
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
