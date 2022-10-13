Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor exuded cool-girl vibes in a candy-pink cropped jacket and a pair of straight-fit jeans.

Casual Spin

She wore a pair of cropped black jeans, a white tee, and a structured Balmain jacket for her airport look and showed us how to keep things chic yet casual. 

Airport Style

Her hazelnut-hued tank top and high-waisted sand brown trousers ensured that her chic outdoor style was on point. 

Go Brown

The Half Girlfriend actress served some sass and glam in a simple yet statement-making Stella McCartney dress.

Stellar In White

She took the casual route yet managed to amp things up in a pair of blue shorts, a matching jacket, and a white tee. 

Not-so-casual

Her uber-chic look in a pair of skinny-fit jeans and a white halter-style top served as the perfect brunch outfit inspiration!

Uber Chic

She took the unconventional route and showed us how to rock a tie-string neon top with baggy brown pants.

Style Differently

Her chic wardrobe is not complete without a romantic pink dress and this strappy midi number serves proof!

Pretty In Pink

For another snazzy look, she picked out a simple halter-neck ribbed top and paired it with a floral-print midi skirt.

Snazzy Gal

The diva looked pretty in a yellow pleated skirt, a simple white tank, and a cropped blazer jacket during her day out in the city

Perfect OOTD

