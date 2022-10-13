Shraddha Kapoor
aces the chic style
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor exuded cool-girl vibes in a candy-pink cropped jacket and a pair of straight-fit jeans.
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She wore a pair of cropped black jeans, a white tee, and a structured Balmain jacket for her airport look and showed us how to keep things chic yet casual.
Image: Pinkvilla
Her hazelnut-hued tank top and high-waisted sand brown trousers ensured that her chic outdoor style was on point.
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
The Half Girlfriend actress served some sass and glam in a simple yet statement-making Stella McCartney dress.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She took the casual route yet managed to amp things up in a pair of blue shorts, a matching jacket, and a white tee.
Image: Pinkvilla
Her uber-chic look in a pair of skinny-fit jeans and a white halter-style top served as the perfect brunch outfit inspiration!
Image: Pinkvilla
She took the unconventional route and showed us how to rock a tie-string neon top with baggy brown pants.
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Her chic wardrobe is not complete without a romantic pink dress and this strappy midi number serves proof!
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
For another snazzy look, she picked out a simple halter-neck ribbed top and paired it with a floral-print midi skirt.
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
The diva looked pretty in a yellow pleated skirt, a simple white tank, and a cropped blazer jacket during her day out in the city
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.