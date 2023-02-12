Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor acing black outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 12, 2023

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor oozes oomph in this midi black dress that hugs her frame like a second skin

Hotness Alert 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram 

She manages to amp things up in a statement-making black lehenga

Desi Look

Shraddha Kapoor's girl-next-door vibes

Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

She put her glamorous foot forward in an all-black ruched dress from Dolce & Gabbana

Stunning

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

The Baaghi actress looks gorgeous in this bodycon black dress with a thigh-high slit 

Beauty In Black 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She kept things modishly edgy in a little black dress with intricate ruffle detailings on it 

Style Quotient

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She tools things up a notch in a pair of patent black leather pants and a matching crop top

Glammed Up

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She turned heads as she posed in a short black outfit with cut sleeves and black heels with tie-up details

Stunner

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She looked striking in a contemporary black lehenga by Kresha Bajaj 

Gorgeous Girl 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Interesting Style 


She wore her black leather dress over a crisp white shirt to give things an interesting twist

