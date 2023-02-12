Shraddha Kapoor acing black outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 12, 2023
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor oozes oomph in this midi black dress that hugs her frame like a second skin
Hotness Alert
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She manages to amp things up in a statement-making black lehenga
Desi Look
Shraddha Kapoor's girl-next-door vibes
Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She put her glamorous foot forward in an all-black ruched dress from Dolce & Gabbana
Stunning
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Baaghi actress looks gorgeous in this bodycon black dress with a thigh-high slit
Beauty In Black
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She kept things modishly edgy in a little black dress with intricate ruffle detailings on it
Style Quotient
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She tools things up a notch in a pair of patent black leather pants and a matching crop top
Glammed Up
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She turned heads as she posed in a short black outfit with cut sleeves and black heels with tie-up details
Stunner
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked striking in a contemporary black lehenga by Kresha Bajaj
Gorgeous Girl
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Interesting Style
She wore her black leather dress over a crisp white shirt to give things an interesting twist
