in Black outfits
Shraddha Kapoor April 01, 2021
Recently, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a black bustier dress with a sarong skirt from Prabal Gurung’s 2020 Impossible Dreamers Collection
Setting the temperature soaring in a sultry black velvet dress with a thigh-high slit, she proved that ‘Black is the new sexy’!
Giving an interesting twist to this basic black leather dress, Shraddha wore it over a crisp white shirt and showed us how it’s done!
Even when it comes to the airport look, Shraddha ensures that she looks her fashionable best in black. And this casual outfit is proof enough!
For the promotion of ‘Street Dancer 3D’, Shraddha sported yet another all-black look. She opted for a full-sleeve bodysuit with a black skirt draped around the waist and a pair of black booties
Keeping things classy, Kapoor chose a black outfit by Reem Acra that included a floral crop top with tie-up shoulder straps and velvet wide-legged bottoms
Taking the regular all-black look a notch higher, the diva looked stunning in a pair of patent leather joggers and a matching crop top
For a Diwali bash, the ‘Chhichhore’ actress picked out a slinky black blouse, a unique dhoti-style skirt, and a sheer black dupatta to nail the ethnic look
Taking the chic route, Miss Kapoor donned a black bodycon number by Dolce & Gabbana. Beachy waves, filled-in brows, and peach pink lips further upped the glam quotient
Give her a black outfit and watch her slay it in style! Case in point, Shraddha rocked this high-low black taffeta top with a pair of black pants
And let’s not miss out on this asymmetrical black gown by Swapnil Shinde that she styled with smokey eyes and nude pink lips for the promotion of ‘Saaho’
