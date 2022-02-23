Fashion

P R Gayathri

Feb 23, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor in chic dresses

Summer girl vibes

Feelin’ the easy-breezy vibe? Shraddha rocked a sun-kissed look by donning a Bardot bandeau short dress with frills at the hem and styled it with a golden chain belt

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Are you looking for a dress that makes the cut for both the wedding and the after-party? Pick a neutral-toned strapless dress like the Saaho star

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Corset dress

This sky blue mid-level dress with colourful block prints on it and a cold shoulder silhouette is nice for an evening walk in the park on a summer evening. Don't you think so?

Image: Pinkvilla

Cold shoulder dress

Shraddha donned a stunning mini dress by Asos that bore checkered prints in silver and black that gave off a very futuristic vibe

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Checkmate

The diva looked gorgeous in this white dress from Love and Labels that featured a high neck, exaggerated bishop sleeves, a corset bodice and a frilly skirt

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Victorian style dress

The Baaghi actress pulled off an orange and black wrap-style dress. Thanks to the collar, it brings about a formal touch

Image: Pinkvilla

Striped dress

Her denim knee-length acid wash dress by Nisse featured full sleeves with an asymmetrical ruffled hemline and looked super chic

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Denim dress

Looking for a fun date night number? Shraddha’s cute little dress with stripes and a sweetheart neckline teamed with a denim jacket could be your perfect pick

Image: Pinkvilla

Date-night dress

We're taking notes on dressing up for home from her. This green maxi dress that she wore to the premiere of Bala, is the perfect pick to either lounge or even have a zoom family night

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral print dress

Making yet another strong case for vibrant hues and prints, Shraddha Kapoor picked out a maxi dress with an unusual print on it. She indeed looked stunning in it!

Image: Pinkvilla

Maxi dress

