P R Gayathri
Feb 23, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor in chic dresses
Summer girl vibes
Feelin’ the easy-breezy vibe? Shraddha rocked a sun-kissed look by donning a Bardot bandeau short dress with frills at the hem and styled it with a golden chain belt
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Are you looking for a dress that makes the cut for both the wedding and the after-party? Pick a neutral-toned strapless dress like the Saaho star
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Corset dress
This sky blue mid-level dress with colourful block prints on it and a cold shoulder silhouette is nice for an evening walk in the park on a summer evening. Don't you think so?
Image: Pinkvilla
Cold shoulder dress
Shraddha donned a stunning mini dress by Asos that bore checkered prints in silver and black that gave off a very futuristic vibe
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Checkmate
The diva looked gorgeous in this white dress from Love and Labels that featured a high neck, exaggerated bishop sleeves, a corset bodice and a frilly skirt
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Victorian style dress
The Baaghi actress pulled off an orange and black wrap-style dress. Thanks to the collar, it brings about a formal touch
Image: Pinkvilla
Striped dress
Her denim knee-length acid wash dress by Nisse featured full sleeves with an asymmetrical ruffled hemline and looked super chic
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Denim dress
Looking for a fun date night number? Shraddha’s cute little dress with stripes and a sweetheart neckline teamed with a denim jacket could be your perfect pick
Image: Pinkvilla
Date-night dress
We're taking notes on dressing up for home from her. This green maxi dress that she wore to the premiere of Bala, is the perfect pick to either lounge or even have a zoom family night
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral print dress
Making yet another strong case for vibrant hues and prints, Shraddha Kapoor picked out a maxi dress with an unusual print on it. She indeed looked stunning in it!
Image: Pinkvilla
Maxi dress
