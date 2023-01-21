Shraddha Kapoor in black outfits
Source: Namrata Deepak Instagram
The Baaghi actress makes a gorgeous case for black outfits and this black dress with a thigh-high slit is the best proof
Woman In Black
Source: Namrata Deepak Instagram
A fan of desi outfits, the actress also manages to amp things up in a statement-making black lehenga
Desi Kudi
Shraddha Kapoor's girl-next-door vibes
Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Once in a while, she likes to elevate her style game with an all-black Dolce & Gabbana ruched dress
Stunner
Source: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She also chooses to wear the shade in different silhouettes and one of them happens to be a dazzling cut-sleeve blouse
Snazzy Style
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
And a contemporary black lehenga by Kresha Bajaj remains a staple in her traditional wardrobe
Gorgeous Girl
Source: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She looked stunning in a black bustier dress with a sarong skirt by Prabal Gurung
Show Stopping Looks
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She took her style game a notch higher in a pair of stylish leather joggers and a sultry crop top
Fashionista
Source: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Shraddha manages to keep things classy in black with her velvet Reem Acra ensemble
Classy
Source: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Her boss lady look is usually made of a crisp and modish black pantsuit.
Boss Lady
