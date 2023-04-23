Shraddha Kapoor in fab outfits
Sakshi Singh
Fashion
APRIL 23, 2023
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Saaho actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a silver gown by Kresha. The gorgeous number featured a sweetheart neckline and exquisite detailing that made it a showstopper
Icy-spicy
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked absolutely stunning in her ensemble - a pink textured top, blue denim jeans, and white pumps to tie it all together
Pretty pink
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha turned heads in a mesmerizing black one-shoulder dress featuring a daring thigh-high slit that accentuated her toned legs
Boss babe
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Living out her bubble pink world fantasy, Shraddha chose a darling white mini dress with lace accents on the neckline and accessorized with minimal jewelry. She looked absolutely stunning!
Fav bubble gum
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She soaked up the warm rays of the sun while rocking a gorgeous white lehenga with intricate lace embroidery - the perfect look for a Bollywood diva
So stunning
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha was dressed to impress in a stunning pink saree from Kresha Bajaj, featuring a trendy lace border and an eye-catching textured blouse
Glam affair
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Heads turned as the diva dazzled in a gorgeous yellow sequin embroidered saree from Arpita Mehta’s line
Sequin yellow
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
For her Ganapati celebrations, the actress opted for a timeless red saree with green borders, adding a touch of elegance with a pair of earrings and a dainty nath
Ready in red
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked marvelous in a Devnaagri orange salwar suit, complemented by a charming set of oxidized jewelry - a delightful look that was all desi!
Desi kudi
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She glammed up in a stunning pink Falguni and Shane peacock lehenga set, with delicate feathers adorning the blouse and dazzling sequins on the skirt
Regal look
