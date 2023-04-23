Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor in fab outfits

 Sakshi Singh 

Fashion

APRIL 23, 2023

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

The Saaho actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a silver gown by Kresha. The gorgeous number featured a sweetheart neckline and exquisite detailing that made it a showstopper

Icy-spicy

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

She looked absolutely stunning in her ensemble - a pink textured top, blue denim jeans, and white pumps to tie it all together

Pretty pink

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha turned heads in a mesmerizing black one-shoulder dress featuring a daring thigh-high slit that accentuated her toned legs

Boss babe 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Living out her bubble pink world fantasy, Shraddha chose a darling white mini dress with lace accents on the neckline and accessorized with minimal jewelry. She looked absolutely stunning!

Fav bubble gum 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

She soaked up the warm rays of the sun while rocking a gorgeous white lehenga with intricate lace embroidery - the perfect look for a Bollywood diva

So stunning 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha was dressed to impress in a stunning pink saree from Kresha Bajaj, featuring a trendy lace border and an eye-catching textured blouse

Glam affair

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Heads turned as the diva dazzled in a gorgeous yellow sequin embroidered saree from Arpita Mehta’s line

Sequin yellow

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

For her Ganapati celebrations, the actress opted for a timeless red saree with green borders, adding a touch of elegance with a pair of earrings and a dainty nath

Ready in red

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

She looked marvelous in a Devnaagri orange salwar suit, complemented by a charming set of oxidized jewelry - a delightful look that was all desi!

Desi kudi 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

She glammed up in a stunning pink Falguni and Shane peacock lehenga set, with delicate feathers adorning the blouse and dazzling sequins on the skirt

Regal look

