Shraddha Kapoor in gorgeous lehengas

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 21, 2023

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor keeps things dreamy and fabulous in a white Anita Dongre lehenga 

Radiant 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She is a beautiful desi kudi in a vibrant orange lehenga by Gopi Vaid

Desi Kudi

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Subtle & Simple

She keeps things subtle yet gorgeous in a statement-making black lehenga 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this pale blue embroidered lehenga by PadmaSitaa 

Ethereal 

Video: Namrata Deepak Instagram 

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress gave us summer-wedding outfit goals in an ocean-blue lehenga by Rahul Mishra

Heavenly Blues

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looked fabulous in a gorgeous red bridal lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock

Gorgeous

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She looked radiant in an emerald green lehenga that came with a long lehenga, kurta-style blouse 

Stunner

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She looked resplendent in an ombre pink and white lehenga with floral embroidery 

Dreamy Look 

Image:Namrata Deepak instagram

Her two-piece lehenga set featuring multi-coloured prints is a fresh take on traditional lehengas

Boho Style

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this green lehenga by Saaksha and Kinni 

Green Hues

