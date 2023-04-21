Shraddha Kapoor in gorgeous lehengas
APRIL 21, 2023
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor keeps things dreamy and fabulous in a white Anita Dongre lehenga
Radiant
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She is a beautiful desi kudi in a vibrant orange lehenga by Gopi Vaid
Desi Kudi
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Subtle & Simple
She keeps things subtle yet gorgeous in a statement-making black lehenga
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this pale blue embroidered lehenga by PadmaSitaa
Ethereal
Video: Namrata Deepak Instagram
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress gave us summer-wedding outfit goals in an ocean-blue lehenga by Rahul Mishra
Heavenly Blues
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked fabulous in a gorgeous red bridal lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock
Gorgeous
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked radiant in an emerald green lehenga that came with a long lehenga, kurta-style blouse
Stunner
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked resplendent in an ombre pink and white lehenga with floral embroidery
Dreamy Look
Image:Namrata Deepak instagram
Her two-piece lehenga set featuring multi-coloured prints is a fresh take on traditional lehengas
Boho Style
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this green lehenga by Saaksha and Kinni
Green Hues
