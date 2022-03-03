Celebrity Style
PR Gayathri
MAR 03, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor In lehengas
Heading 3
Green lehenga
Shraddha Kapoor's lehenga collection will give a run for the money! Her Saaksha & Kinni lehenga set that came in a vibrant shade of emerald green looked perfect on Shraddha
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
For her cousin Priyaank Sharma’s big day in the Maldives she grabbed eyeballs in a blue Rahul Mishra lehenga featuring floral applique work
Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Beach wedding look
Shraddha Kapoor was busy playing the muse for Falguni Shane Peacock in this OTT lehenga that bore floral motifs and architectural patterns and heavy embellishments that swept the desi attire
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Resplendent look
In case you missed it, Shraddha Kapoor wore this stunning Manish Malhotra pastel pink lehenga for the Umang Police Show back in 2019. Oh boy, look at her!
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Princess-y look
‘100 percent eye-catching and zero discomfort’ is Shraddha’s style mantra and this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla organza lehenga is proof!
Festive look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Styled by Namrata Deepak, Shraddha looked delightful in this Saaksha and Kinni number. She ditched the dupatta and looked quite cute in this printed lehenga set
Geometric printed lehenga
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
On the fence about choosing an unconventional palette for a lehenga? The Street Dancer 3D star’s lavender number by Krésha Bajaj is a fail-proof romantic number!
‘Very Peri’ lehenga
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha's dreamy and exquisite lehenga set by Falguni Shane Peacock featured a heavily embroidered short choli and lehenga teamed with a zari dupatta
Bridal Lehenga
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Stepping out in a floral lehenga has never looked prettier. Get ready to play bridesmaid for your BFFs by taking a cue from the Chhichhore actress
Bridesmaid look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
In attendance for a wedding, Shraddha put her desi foot forward and looked ethereal in a white lehenga from Anita Dongre's shelves. We are all hearts for her all-white look
Elegant in white
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who took an indirect dig