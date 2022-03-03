Celebrity Style

PR Gayathri

MAR 03, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor In lehengas

Green lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor's lehenga collection will give a run for the money! Her Saaksha & Kinni lehenga set that came in a vibrant shade of emerald green looked perfect on Shraddha

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

For her cousin Priyaank Sharma’s big day in the Maldives she grabbed eyeballs in a blue Rahul Mishra lehenga featuring floral applique work

Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Beach wedding look

Shraddha Kapoor was busy playing the muse for Falguni Shane Peacock in this OTT lehenga that bore floral motifs and architectural patterns and heavy embellishments that swept the desi attire

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Resplendent look

In case you missed it, Shraddha Kapoor wore this stunning Manish Malhotra pastel pink lehenga for the Umang Police Show back in 2019. Oh boy, look at her!

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Princess-y look

‘100 percent eye-catching and zero discomfort’ is Shraddha’s style mantra and this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla organza lehenga is proof!

Festive look

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Styled by Namrata Deepak, Shraddha looked delightful in this Saaksha and Kinni number. She ditched the dupatta and looked quite cute in this printed lehenga set

Geometric printed lehenga

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

On the fence about choosing an unconventional palette for a lehenga? The Street Dancer 3D star’s lavender number by Krésha Bajaj is a fail-proof romantic number!

‘Very Peri’ lehenga

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha's dreamy and exquisite lehenga set by Falguni Shane Peacock featured a heavily embroidered short choli and lehenga teamed with a zari dupatta

Bridal Lehenga

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Stepping out in a floral lehenga has never looked prettier. Get ready to play bridesmaid for your BFFs by taking a cue from the Chhichhore actress

Bridesmaid look

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

In attendance for a wedding, Shraddha put her desi foot forward and looked ethereal in a white lehenga from Anita Dongre's shelves. We are all hearts for her all-white look

Elegant in white

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

