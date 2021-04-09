Shraddha Kapoor is the QUEEN of braids April 09, 2021
For Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha’s hair was pulled back into two neat braids with bright pink extensions. Graphic eyeliner and makeup made a statement
For her promotions for Stree, Shraddha Kapoor styled her long, wispy locks into a simple fishtail braid for an ethnic look
For yet another promotional look she styled her hair into a messy low ponytail with braids of course! Face-framing tendrils completed her boho look
Leaving her long locks loose, the actress added a barely-noticeable braid to her hair. Green eyeliner and statement earrings further accentuated this
Showing off her glam and glossy curls, she also sported a side-swept twisted braid that kept her hair away from her face and highlighted her makeup
Sporting one of the simplest and chic looks yet, Shraddha styled her hair into a simple fishtail braid. We love the rainbow hued earrings too!
Shraddha styled her long hair into a neat braid with a braid at her crown. This helped her further enhance her blue eyeliner!
Perfect for weddings, she also sported a loose braid, woven hairdo with flowers in it, making for a whimsical look
In her film Half Girlfriend, Shraddha played tonnes of basketball. For a sporty look, she pulled her hair up into a ponytail and a zig-zag braid to hold it in place
For more on beauty and Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla