Heading 3
Shraddha Kapoor’s best cool-girl looks
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Perfect to beat the city’s terrible heat, her comfy yet stylish combination of a pastel oversized tee and cropped baggy jeans exude a cool-girl, street-style vibe!
Cool Girl Chic
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Serving an uber-cool denim look, the Saaho actress rocked a cropped jacket with slim black jeans, a black top, and tinted sunglasses.
Ubercool In Denim
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha prefers to keep her style breezy and chic, especially during this sultry weather which is why she paired her blue jeans with an embroidered ivory top with strappy sleeves.
Breezy Chic
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
She kept her off-duty style casual in a pink athleisure set and white sneakers that instantly reminded us of the true value of comfortable clothing!
Off-duty Fashion
Staying true to her casual relaxed vibe, she sported a chic three-piece set featuring high-waist pants with rolled-up hems, a black tube top, and a white unbuttoned shirt.
Keeping It Casually Stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
She then chose to mix comfort and style together as she opted for a drawstring neon cropped top and brown high-waisted flared pants.
Striking A Balance
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Even her airport style boasts casual and chic elements put together seamlessly. Case in point, she rocked a long-line jacket with a tank top and faux leather pants.
Airport Style
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Making a strong case for a funky runway look, she opted for these flamingo pants paired with a white tank and a cropped denim jacket.
Funky Look
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Showing us that there’s no going wrong with basic, Kapoor looked effortlessly chic in a full-sleeve printed shirt and boot-cut blue jeans.
Basic OOTD
Image: Pinkvilla
Simplicity goes a long and Shraddha Kapoor in these blue denim joggers and a strappy brown top shows us why!
Simplicity Is The Key
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hina Khan’s ethnic ensembles