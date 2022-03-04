Fashion

Rishika Shah

MAR 04, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor’s best desi looks

Pristine White

Shraddha resembled an angel as she posed in a pristine white embroidered lehenga

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looked all things gorgeous in an embellished blush pink saree teamed with a full sleeved blouse

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Blush Pink

The actress shone as bright as the sun in a vivid striped saree teamed with a strappy blouse

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Vibrant Stripes

Shraddha is a natural beauty and this picture of her dressed in a gold & blue pastel lehenga is proof of that

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Sky Blue

Shraddha gave us major bridesmaid wear goals for a beach wedding in a pastel blue floral tulle lehenga

Flower Power

Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha’s mustard yellow saree teamed with a maangtikka made for the perfect haldi outfit

Sunshine Yellow

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha gave some major outfit inspiration for modern brides in this extravagant lehenga

Modern Bride

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looked absolutely gorgeous in an emerald green lehenga paired with a short kurti

Emerald Green 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha embraced the Indian tradition in a gorgeous violet silk saree and a gajra

Silk Saree

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha redefined royalty and elegance in an embroidered grey sharara set

Sharara Sharara 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

