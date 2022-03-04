Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 04, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor’s best desi looks
Heading 3
Pristine White
Shraddha resembled an angel as she posed in a pristine white embroidered lehenga
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked all things gorgeous in an embellished blush pink saree teamed with a full sleeved blouse
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Blush Pink
The actress shone as bright as the sun in a vivid striped saree teamed with a strappy blouse
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Vibrant Stripes
Shraddha is a natural beauty and this picture of her dressed in a gold & blue pastel lehenga is proof of that
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Sky Blue
Shraddha gave us major bridesmaid wear goals for a beach wedding in a pastel blue floral tulle lehenga
Flower Power
Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha’s mustard yellow saree teamed with a maangtikka made for the perfect haldi outfit
Sunshine Yellow
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha gave some major outfit inspiration for modern brides in this extravagant lehenga
Modern Bride
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked absolutely gorgeous in an emerald green lehenga paired with a short kurti
Emerald Green
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha embraced the Indian tradition in a gorgeous violet silk saree and a gajra
Silk Saree
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha redefined royalty and elegance in an embroidered grey sharara set
Sharara Sharara
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Adele To Selena Celebs wearing Armani