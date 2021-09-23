sept 23, 2021
Shraddha Kapoor’s best looks in a skirt
Striking the perfect balance between formal and chic, Shraddha Kapoor wore her yellow pleated midi skirt with a cropped white blazer and a matching top
Bringing in some jazzy vibes, Shraddha then styled a shiny abstract print mini skirt with a simple white tee
Her next pick for a promotional look was a well-fitted white slit skirt and a green printed top with puffed sleeves
For a statement-making look, she picked out a metallic silver A-line skirt and paired it with a printed multicoloured crop top that showed off her toned frame
For promotions of ‘Baaghi 3’, Shraddha sported a chic floral skirt and a lavender sleeveless top
To rock the denim-on-denim look, she paired an embroidered denim skirt with a white top and a long denim jacket
She then kept her style easy and fuss-free in a brown paper bag waist skirt and a full-sleeve white crop top
For a fusion look, she styled a fringed mini skirt with a graphic print white tee and strappy white heels
And then she gave us major fashion goals by wearing a ripped mini skirt over a long blue shirt
For a simple coordinated look, she wore an off-white pleated midi skirt with a matching blouse and showed us how it’s done
