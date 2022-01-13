Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

Jan 13, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor’s chic hairdos 

Top Knot

Shraddha Kapoor pulled her hair up into a high ponytail, secured it with a scrunchie and braided the lengths of her locks

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Messy Bun

If you aren't too fond of the tight top knot, improvise by just twisting your hair around and securing it at the back of your head while leaving some breathing space for your hair

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Braided Ponytail

We love how the diva parted her hair into three sections in a zig-zag manner and braided each section separately

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Low Ponytail

Showcasing another variant of the braided ponytail look, Shraddha divided her hair into two different sections this time and pulled the rest of her locks back into a low ponytail

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Side Bangs

Her side-swept fishtail braid with face-framing side-parted curtain bangs suited her face type very well

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Fishtail Braid

For a simpler and cleaner look, we love how sophisticated Shraddha looked with her hair neatly pulled back with not a strand out of place

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Half Bun

Shraddha aced the half-up hairdo by styling half of her hair into a simple bun that was secured with a strand of flowers while the rest of her hair was set free

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Half-Ponytail

She styled her hair into glamorous loose waves and pulled it up into a half-ponytail while keeping the rest of her hair loose

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Messy Braid

We still can't get over the time Shraddha Kapoor dressed up as Queen Elsa from Frozen! Her simple elegant fishtail braid only added bonus points to her already fabulous costume

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Loose Braid

For a more modern look, Shraddha Kapoor sported a hairdo that is perfect for the wedding season for bridesmaids!

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora Fatehi’s best looks in mini dresses

Click Here