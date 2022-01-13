Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
Jan 13, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor’s chic hairdos
Top Knot
Shraddha Kapoor pulled her hair up into a high ponytail, secured it with a scrunchie and braided the lengths of her locks
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Messy Bun
If you aren't too fond of the tight top knot, improvise by just twisting your hair around and securing it at the back of your head while leaving some breathing space for your hair
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Braided Ponytail
We love how the diva parted her hair into three sections in a zig-zag manner and braided each section separately
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Low Ponytail
Showcasing another variant of the braided ponytail look, Shraddha divided her hair into two different sections this time and pulled the rest of her locks back into a low ponytail
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Side Bangs
Her side-swept fishtail braid with face-framing side-parted curtain bangs suited her face type very well
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Fishtail Braid
For a simpler and cleaner look, we love how sophisticated Shraddha looked with her hair neatly pulled back with not a strand out of place
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Half Bun
Shraddha aced the half-up hairdo by styling half of her hair into a simple bun that was secured with a strand of flowers while the rest of her hair was set free
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Half-Ponytail
She styled her hair into glamorous loose waves and pulled it up into a half-ponytail while keeping the rest of her hair loose
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Messy Braid
We still can't get over the time Shraddha Kapoor dressed up as Queen Elsa from Frozen! Her simple elegant fishtail braid only added bonus points to her already fabulous costume
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Loose Braid
For a more modern look, Shraddha Kapoor sported a hairdo that is perfect for the wedding season for bridesmaids!
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
