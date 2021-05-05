Shraddha Kapoor’s chic style May 05, 2021
Shraddha Kapoor’s style matches her bubbly personality perfectly
This bright yellow skirt and cropped jacket combo is a perfect match for a summer outfit!
But, she often plays around with darker tones and this leather number is proof!
you'll always find shraddha circling back to her chic girly dresses and this Pankaj & Nidhi denim dress is proof!
This Reem Acra jumpsuit is quite the treat and the silhouette does all the right things for her curvy frame
While girly dresses are her go-to, she often picks out edgy outfits that make a statement
This checkered wonder with a bold red lip stands to be our favourite!
While her girly yet edgy wardrobe is a treat, she brings the same vibe to most red carpet events as well
She’s always bringing something new to the table with her hair and makeup game!
But, her summer dresses still holds a special place in our hearts
