Shraddha Kapoor
sans makeup
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
FASHION
JAN 26, 2023
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
The actress has great skin which is completely blemish free
Blemish free
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Her smile is saying a lot and we assume it’s the reason why her skin is so healthy
Smile
Alia to Bhumi: Celebs love ethnic white
Janhvi-Suhana: White & denim done right
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha shares a picture in which she has not applied any makeup and is looking classy
Gorgeous
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She doesn’t mind showing her skin texture to her fans
Healthy
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha loves to keep her skin makeup free most of the time as shown in this picture
Chill
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha has never shared much about her skincare but surely has beautiful and glowing skin
Beautiful
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The actress's Instagram is filled with her no makeup selfies
No makeup
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha does not mind coming out in public without makeup
Dreaming
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress has a supple skin
Flawless
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.