Neenaz Akhtar 

MAR 15, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor in summer ready dresses

Soothing Shades

Entering summer on a fresh note, Shraddha looked elegant yet chic in a strappy grey dress that she styled with a classic white shirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Perfect for a summer brunch date, her lilac off-shoulder dress adorned with grey floral prints is every bit stylish and comfy

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Summer Brunch Date Look

She looked adorable in a cutesy pink dress from Zara that we think is perfect for an evening summer date

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Pretty In Pink

Her denim wrap dress with a white thick border and white detailing is a simple yet cool choice for summer evenings

Denim Wonder

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

She made a strong case for soft pink shades as she picked out this strappy mini dress with a belted detail

Strappy Numbers

Image: Pinkvilla

At the airport, she was seen in a breezy printed maxi by Global Desi that is breezy and comfortable for a hot summer day

Printed Maxi Dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Maxi dresses seem to take the front seat in her summer wardrobe and this mint green tiered maxi number serves as proof!

Subtle Hues

Image: Pinkvilla

She exuded major boho vibes in a navy blue maxi dress by Anita Dongre

Boho Chic

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Feminine and date ready, Shraddha’s white dress with an inbuilt corset demands to be seen!

Elegant In White

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

The Saaho actress picked out a yellow sleeveless maxi dress and looked summer ready in it!

Sunshine Vibes

Image: Pinkvilla

