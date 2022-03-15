FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 15, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor in summer ready dresses
Heading 3
Soothing Shades
Entering summer on a fresh note, Shraddha looked elegant yet chic in a strappy grey dress that she styled with a classic white shirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Perfect for a summer brunch date, her lilac off-shoulder dress adorned with grey floral prints is every bit stylish and comfy
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Summer Brunch Date Look
She looked adorable in a cutesy pink dress from Zara that we think is perfect for an evening summer date
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Pretty In Pink
Her denim wrap dress with a white thick border and white detailing is a simple yet cool choice for summer evenings
Denim Wonder
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
She made a strong case for soft pink shades as she picked out this strappy mini dress with a belted detail
Strappy Numbers
Image: Pinkvilla
At the airport, she was seen in a breezy printed maxi by Global Desi that is breezy and comfortable for a hot summer day
Printed Maxi Dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Maxi dresses seem to take the front seat in her summer wardrobe and this mint green tiered maxi number serves as proof!
Subtle Hues
Image: Pinkvilla
She exuded major boho vibes in a navy blue maxi dress by Anita Dongre
Boho Chic
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Feminine and date ready, Shraddha’s white dress with an inbuilt corset demands to be seen!
Elegant In White
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
The Saaho actress picked out a yellow sleeveless maxi dress and looked summer ready in it!
Sunshine Vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT :Chartbusters of Atif Aslam