OCT 23, 2022
FASHION
Shraddha Kapoor's 10 best looks
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Saaho actress looked ethereal in a silver gown by Kresha that featured a gorgeous sweetheart neckline and intricate details
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked so pretty in a pink textured top, which she paired with blue denim and a pair of white pumps to complete the look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked stunning in a thigh-high slit black one-shoulder dress that showed off her toned legs
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The actress chose a very plain red saree with green borders for her Ganapati celebrations, accessorising it with a pair of earrings and a small nath
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Going all desi in an orange salwar suit by Devnaagri and oxidized jewelry, she looked alluring
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Her gorgeous pink Falguni and Shane peacock lehenga set featured feathers and frills on the blouse and sequins on the skirt
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Living her Barbie dream, Shraddha opted for a cute white mini dress with lace detailing on the neckline and accessorized it with minimal jewelry
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She basked in the splendour of the sun while donning a stunning white lehenga with lace embroidery for the ultimate Bollywood diva look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha was styled to perfection in a pink saree with a trendy lace border and a matching textured blouse by Kresha Bajaj
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The diva was spotted in a stunning yellow sequin embroidered saree from Arpita Mehta’s line and looked incredibly gorgeous
