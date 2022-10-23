Heading 3

Sakshi
Singh 

OCT 23, 2022

FASHION

Shraddha Kapoor's 10 best looks

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Saaho actress looked ethereal in a silver gown by Kresha that featured a gorgeous sweetheart neckline and intricate details

Icy silver

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She looked so pretty in a pink textured top, which she paired with blue denim and a pair of white pumps to complete the look

Pretty in pink

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looked stunning in a thigh-high slit black one-shoulder dress that showed off her toned legs

 Boss babe 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress chose a very plain red saree with green borders for her Ganapati celebrations, accessorising it with a pair of earrings and a small nath

Red saree

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Going all desi in an orange salwar suit by Devnaagri and oxidized jewelry, she looked alluring

Desi kudi

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Her gorgeous pink Falguni and Shane peacock lehenga set featured feathers and frills on the blouse and sequins on the skirt

Frills and feathers

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Living her Barbie dream, Shraddha opted for a cute white mini dress with lace detailing on the neckline and accessorized it with minimal jewelry

Chic girl

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She basked in the splendour of the sun while donning a stunning white lehenga with lace embroidery for the ultimate Bollywood diva look

Golden glow

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha was styled to perfection in a pink saree with a trendy lace border and a matching textured blouse by Kresha Bajaj

Glitz and glamour

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The diva was spotted in a stunning yellow sequin embroidered saree from Arpita Mehta’s line and looked incredibly gorgeous

Stunning yellow

