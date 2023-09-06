Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 06, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor’s alluring looks 

 Pop of pink 

Teen Patti debutante looks stunning in this powder pink mini dress. Star earrings and messy hair complete her look 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Blazing black 

The Aashiqui 2 fame is raising the temperature in this ribbed black dress. Nude lips, shimmery eyes, and a sharp wing liner enhance her look

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Thumkeshwari throne 

The Ek Villian artist is oozing the oomph factor in this rustic yet bold outfit. The sultry makeup is the highlight of her look 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

 Orange pataka

The ABCD 2 protagonist is a treat to watch in this bewitching orange lehenga. Pulled-back hair and a Kundan choker elevate her look 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Modern Cindrella 

The Baaghi star is looking charming like a modern-day Cinderella in this intricately detailed white gown

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Kind casuals

The Rock On 2 actress is hitting fashion hard with this casual look. The pastel pink textured top looks amazing on her

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

 Slit and shine 

The Half Girlfriend enchantress looks exquisite in this black gown. The thigh-high slit and halter neck detailing are a show stopper 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

 Athletic Allure

The Haseena Parker fame looks all set to hit the gym with this workout fit. A sleek hair bun makes the look more realistic 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

White whirls 

The Stree actress has put the heat to shame in this sinful white mini dress. Her peach nude lip matches perfectly with the peach lace peaking through her dress

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Saaho diva is looking regal in this ethnic ensemble. The chunky oxidized jewelry makes the look more exotic

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Saree and ruffles 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here