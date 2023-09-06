pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 06, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor’s alluring looks
Pop of pink
Teen Patti debutante looks stunning in this powder pink mini dress. Star earrings and messy hair complete her look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Blazing black
The Aashiqui 2 fame is raising the temperature in this ribbed black dress. Nude lips, shimmery eyes, and a sharp wing liner enhance her look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Thumkeshwari throne
The Ek Villian artist is oozing the oomph factor in this rustic yet bold outfit. The sultry makeup is the highlight of her look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Orange pataka
The ABCD 2 protagonist is a treat to watch in this bewitching orange lehenga. Pulled-back hair and a Kundan choker elevate her look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Modern Cindrella
The Baaghi star is looking charming like a modern-day Cinderella in this intricately detailed white gown
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Kind casuals
The Rock On 2 actress is hitting fashion hard with this casual look. The pastel pink textured top looks amazing on her
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Slit and shine
The Half Girlfriend enchantress looks exquisite in this black gown. The thigh-high slit and halter neck detailing are a show stopper
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Athletic Allure
The Haseena Parker fame looks all set to hit the gym with this workout fit. A sleek hair bun makes the look more realistic
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
White whirls
The Stree actress has put the heat to shame in this sinful white mini dress. Her peach nude lip matches perfectly with the peach lace peaking through her dress
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
The Saaho diva is looking regal in this ethnic ensemble. The chunky oxidized jewelry makes the look more exotic
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Saree and ruffles
