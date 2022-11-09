Shraddha Kapoor’s best ethnic outfits
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Baaghi 3 actress looked stunning in a silver gown by Kresha Bajaj that featured a sweetheart neckline and some fantastic intricate lace work.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She was all about the Diwali glow as she sported a vibrant orange lehenga with stitch-work embroidery at the border and accessorized it with a diamond choker.
Namrata Deepak Instagram
Shraddha looked so beautiful and mesmerizing as she posed in the sun wearing an all-white lace textured lehenga and a matching dupatta that she made us all skip a beat.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She brought her Marathi mulgi look to a new level by wearing a red and green border benarasi saree with a nath and a pair of earrings to complete the look.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
In a pumpkin-orange salwar suit by Devnaagri, she kept it simple yet elegant with a pair of gold earrings and a stack of bangles.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha donned a very special and pricessy look wearing a mint green and flower-embroidered lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse by Kresha Bajaj.
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Shraddha sizzled in a black sequin lehenga with a printed full-sleeve blouse by Ritika Mirchandani and a pair of earrings by Amrapali Jewels to complete the look.
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
The actress was all about looking glam and glitzy in a pink-hued sequin saree by Kresha Bajaj and styling it with open hair and minimal makeup.
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
The Ek Villain actress exuded a sense of elegance and beauty in a red printed lehenga by Saaksha and Kinni.
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Shraddha kept her look bright and cheerful as she stepped out in a vibrant multicolored saree with a strappy orange blouse and blue statement earrings.
