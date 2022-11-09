Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor’s best ethnic outfits

Sakshi
Singh 

Nov 9, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Baaghi 3 actress looked stunning in a silver gown by Kresha Bajaj that featured a sweetheart neckline and some fantastic intricate lace work.

Icy-spicy 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She was all about the Diwali glow as she sported a vibrant orange lehenga with stitch-work embroidery at the border and accessorized it with a diamond choker.

Vibrant and colourful

Namrata Deepak Instagram

Shraddha looked so beautiful and mesmerizing as she posed in the sun wearing an all-white lace textured lehenga and a matching dupatta that she made us all skip a beat.

Pristine white

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She brought her Marathi mulgi look to a new level by wearing a red and green border benarasi saree with a nath and a pair of earrings to complete the look.

Ganesh Chaturti look

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

In a pumpkin-orange salwar suit by Devnaagri, she kept it simple yet elegant with a pair of gold earrings and a stack of bangles.

Salwar suit

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha donned a very special and pricessy look wearing a mint green and flower-embroidered lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse by Kresha Bajaj.

Princess Diaries

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram 

Shraddha sizzled in a black sequin lehenga with a printed full-sleeve blouse by Ritika Mirchandani and a pair of earrings by Amrapali Jewels to complete the look.

Black swan

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

The actress was all about looking glam and glitzy in a pink-hued sequin saree by Kresha Bajaj and styling it with open hair and minimal makeup.

Glam and glitz

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

The Ek Villain actress exuded a sense of elegance and beauty in a red printed lehenga by Saaksha and Kinni.

Elegance and beauty

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Shraddha kept her look bright and cheerful as she stepped out in a vibrant multicolored saree with a strappy orange blouse and blue statement earrings.

Sunsets in orange

