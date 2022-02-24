Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 24, 2022

 Shraddha Kapoor's casual & easy style

Laid-back Style

For a day out in the city, Shraddha kept things easy in grey pants with rolled-up hems, a black tube top, and a white shirt

Image: Pinkvilla

And for another off-duty look, she chose an unconventional yet casual look by opting for a lime yellow drawstring top and loose-fit brown pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual Yet Stylish

She raised the cool sporty quotient in a pastel pink set featuring a pink Ikat star print crepe top and matching jogger pants

Sporty Touches

Image: Pinkvilla

To enjoy a day out in the sun, she keeps it simple yet vibrant in a casual yellow tee and beige trousers

Relaxed Look

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Her pink crop top added an instant dose of sexiness to her casual denim-on-denim look

Denim Overload

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked absolutely adorable in a strappy pink frock with a brown belt cinched around the waist

Adorable Much

Image: Pinkvilla

For a sunkissed vacay look, she placed her trust on a blue crochet crop top and brown paper bag waist shorts to keep things easy yet stylish

Vacay Look

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Perfect for a summer day, her strappy top and denim trousers are not only easy to style but equally fuss-free

Summer Style

Image: Pinkvilla

She wore a peach-hued top with baggy blue trousers and showed us how to pull off an easy casual style in seconds!

Casual Vibes

Image: Pinkvilla

Her oversized yellow top and denim trousers accessorised with brown boots and black sunglasses are perfect for a summer evening!

Off-duty Style

Image: Pinkvilla

