Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 24, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor's casual & easy style
Laid-back Style
For a day out in the city, Shraddha kept things easy in grey pants with rolled-up hems, a black tube top, and a white shirt
Image: Pinkvilla
And for another off-duty look, she chose an unconventional yet casual look by opting for a lime yellow drawstring top and loose-fit brown pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual Yet Stylish
She raised the cool sporty quotient in a pastel pink set featuring a pink Ikat star print crepe top and matching jogger pants
Sporty Touches
Image: Pinkvilla
To enjoy a day out in the sun, she keeps it simple yet vibrant in a casual yellow tee and beige trousers
Relaxed Look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Her pink crop top added an instant dose of sexiness to her casual denim-on-denim look
Denim Overload
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked absolutely adorable in a strappy pink frock with a brown belt cinched around the waist
Adorable Much
Image: Pinkvilla
For a sunkissed vacay look, she placed her trust on a blue crochet crop top and brown paper bag waist shorts to keep things easy yet stylish
Vacay Look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Perfect for a summer day, her strappy top and denim trousers are not only easy to style but equally fuss-free
Summer Style
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore a peach-hued top with baggy blue trousers and showed us how to pull off an easy casual style in seconds!
Casual Vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
Her oversized yellow top and denim trousers accessorised with brown boots and black sunglasses are perfect for a summer evening!
Off-duty Style
Image: Pinkvilla
