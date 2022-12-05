Shraddha Kapoor’s
chic bodycon outfits
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 5, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha stunned in a mini white dress that came with net detailing
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked bewitching in a one-shoulder black bodycon dress featuring a thigh-high slit
Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha dazzled in a shimmery outfit featuring balloon sleeves
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in a checkered body-hugging dress styled with tie-up heels
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha dished out major chic vibes in a shirt dress teamed with a corset
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha sported a midi dress featuring a pink fitted bodice with a red belt that extended to her neck and fell back as a cape
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
In this one, Shraddha looked bewitching in a black ruched dress
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The actress looked all things ravishing in a red strapless mini dress that came with a trail
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha wore a black leather bodycon outfit that came with a dash of blue
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha’s playful black and white short dress is perfect for a sunny day out
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.