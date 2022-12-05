Heading 3

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha stunned in a mini white dress that came with net detailing

Vision in white

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looked bewitching in a one-shoulder black bodycon dress featuring a thigh-high slit

Magical in black

Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha dazzled in a shimmery outfit featuring balloon sleeves

Shine on

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked gorgeous in a checkered body-hugging dress styled with tie-up heels

Check and mate

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha dished out major chic vibes in a shirt dress teamed with a corset

Chic vibes

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha sported a midi dress featuring a pink fitted bodice with a red belt that extended to her neck and fell back as a cape

Pink love

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Bewitching in black

In this one, Shraddha looked bewitching in a black ruched dress

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked all things ravishing in a red strapless mini dress that came with a trail

Ravishing in red

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha wore a black leather bodycon outfit that came with a dash of blue

Black affair

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha’s playful black and white short dress is perfect for a sunny day out

Cool and casual

