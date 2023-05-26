pinkvilla
Shraddha Kapoor’s chic looks in a dress
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress served a romantic look in this blush pink mini dress and a matching blazer
Romantic Look
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She took the classic route and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a long black dress with a thigh-high slit
Beauty In Black
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Summer Style
This lilac off-shoulder dress adorned with grey floral prints looked beautiful on her
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Shraddha brought some sophisticated charm in this little white dress
White Magic
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She looked adorable in a cutesy pink dress from Zara
Adorable
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She ensured that her chic look in a denim wrap dress with a white thick border and white detailing was on point
Denim Wonder
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She exuded major boho-chic vibes in a navy blue maxi dress
Boho Chic
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
She kept things elegant and feminine in a white dress with an inbuilt corset
Elegant In White
Image: Pinkvilla
This strappy mini dress with a belted detail looked stunning on her
Modish
She looked pretty in a breezy printed maxi by Global Desi
Airport Look
Image: Pinkvilla
