Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 26, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor’s chic looks in a dress

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress served a romantic look in this blush pink mini dress and a matching blazer

Romantic Look

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She took the classic route and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a long black dress with a thigh-high slit 

Beauty In Black 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Summer Style

This lilac off-shoulder dress adorned with grey floral prints looked beautiful on her

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Shraddha brought some sophisticated charm in this little white dress 

White Magic

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She looked adorable in a cutesy pink dress from Zara 

Adorable 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

She ensured that her chic look in a denim wrap dress with a white thick border and white detailing was on point 

Denim Wonder 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

She exuded major boho-chic vibes in a navy blue maxi dress

Boho Chic 

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

She kept things elegant and feminine in a white dress with an inbuilt corset 

Elegant In White 

Image: Pinkvilla

This strappy mini dress with a belted detail looked stunning on her

Modish

She looked pretty in a breezy printed maxi by Global Desi

Airport Look

Image: Pinkvilla

