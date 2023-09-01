pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 01, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor's earrings collection
Stud Earrings
Shraddha’s statement stud earrings featuring floral motifs and encrusted with diamonds and crystals has our heart
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Colourful Chandbaalis
To add some drama and colour to her white Anita Dongre lehenga, she wore chunky chaandbali earrings handcrafted in 22-carat gold, natural uncut diamonds, rubies, and emeralds
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Art of Colour Blocking
She chose to colour block her ethnic look by pairing these statement blue and gold dangling earrings with her sunset-hued saree
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Burst Of Colours
She paired her emerald green lehenga with green and blue enamel detailed earrings by Anita Dongre Pink City
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Hoops Love
Silver hoops in abstract patterns also remain a minimal choice of accessories in her vast collection
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Diamond Danglers
The Saaho actress swears by a pair of long diamond danglers to elevate her glam look in a jiffy
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Pearl Hoops
Simple and fuss-free, a pair of pearl-encrusted big hoops remain her go-to accessories to round up her western attire
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Gold Jhumkas
When she dolls up in a traditional outfit, a pair of classic gold jhumkas is what she trusts to enhance her look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Silver Earrings
She is also a fan of silver statement earrings and includes them in her look whenever she gets a chance
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Trendy, her oxidised earrings embellished with crystals are the perfect way to add an edge to any outfit!
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Oxidised Earrings
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.