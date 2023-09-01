Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor's earrings collection

Stud Earrings 

Shraddha’s statement stud earrings featuring floral motifs and encrusted with diamonds and crystals has our heart

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram 

Colourful Chandbaalis 

To add some drama and colour to her white Anita Dongre lehenga, she wore chunky chaandbali earrings handcrafted in 22-carat gold, natural uncut diamonds, rubies, and emeralds

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Art of Colour Blocking 

She chose to colour block her ethnic look by pairing these statement blue and gold dangling earrings with her sunset-hued saree

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Burst Of Colours 

She paired her emerald green lehenga with green and blue enamel detailed earrings by Anita Dongre Pink City

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Hoops Love 

Silver hoops in abstract patterns also remain a minimal choice of accessories in her vast collection

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Diamond Danglers 

The Saaho actress swears by a pair of long diamond danglers to elevate her glam look in a jiffy

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Pearl Hoops 

Simple and fuss-free, a pair of pearl-encrusted big hoops remain her go-to accessories to round up her western attire 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Gold Jhumkas 

When she dolls up in a traditional outfit, a pair of classic gold jhumkas is what she trusts to enhance her look 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Silver Earrings 

She is also a fan of silver statement earrings and includes them in her look whenever she gets a chance

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Trendy, her oxidised earrings embellished with crystals are the perfect way to add an edge to any outfit!

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Oxidised Earrings 

