Shraddha Kapoor’s elegant desi style
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 04, 2023
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor redefines elegance in a stunning sky-blue saree and a matching deep-neck blouse
Elegant
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked stunning in an orange anarkali kurti with long sleeves, wide-legged pants, and a matching dupatta
Stunner
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She keeps things dreamy and charming in a white Anita Dongre lehenga featuring a flattering V-neck blouse
Dreamy
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress is a total desi kudi in this striking orange lehenga by Anamika Khanna
Desi Kudi
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She is a vision in this beautiful silk kurta adorned with hand-embroidered floral motifs
Sight To Behold
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha makes a stunning case for sarees in this peach drape bedecked with pink threadwork embroidery
Resplendent
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She keeps things subtle and simple in a statement-making black lehenga
Subtle & Simple
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She looks snazzy in this multi-toned saree bearing shades of yellow, fiery orange, and red
Bright Hues
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this pale blue embroidered lehenga by PadmaSitaa
Ethereal In Blue
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She served some festive outfit goals in this multi-coloured ethnic co-ord set
Festive Style
