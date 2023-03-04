Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor’s elegant desi style

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 04, 2023

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor redefines elegance in a stunning sky-blue saree and a matching deep-neck blouse

Elegant 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She looked stunning in an orange anarkali kurti with long sleeves, wide-legged pants, and a matching dupatta

Stunner

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She keeps things dreamy and charming in a white Anita Dongre lehenga featuring a flattering V-neck blouse 

Dreamy 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress is a total desi kudi in this striking orange lehenga by Anamika Khanna

Desi Kudi

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She is a vision in this beautiful silk kurta adorned with hand-embroidered floral motifs 

Sight To Behold 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha makes a stunning case for sarees in this peach drape bedecked with pink threadwork embroidery

Resplendent 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She keeps things subtle and simple in a statement-making black lehenga 

Subtle & Simple

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She looks snazzy in this multi-toned saree bearing shades of yellow, fiery orange, and red

Bright Hues 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this pale blue embroidered lehenga by PadmaSitaa

Ethereal In Blue 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She served some festive outfit goals in this multi-coloured ethnic co-ord set 

Festive Style

