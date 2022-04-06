Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

APR 06, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wear collection

Pastel Beauty

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Shraddha looked ethereal in a Rahul Mishra pastel anarkali featuring a fit-and-flare design floral applique work all over

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Perfect for a summer wedding guest style, her cream-hued lehenga set by Anita Dongre is every bit regal

She raised the glam factor in a black lehenga with a heavily embroidered gold blouse with a deep neck and structured shoulders

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Glam Lehenga 

Shraddha looked gorgeous in a pink saree by Krésha Bajaj that she teamed with a full sleeves high-neck blouse

Pretty In Pink

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

She looked lovely in a Raw Mango satin silk saree with a burst of hues in stripes

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

ontemporary Touch

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Her printed Saaksha & Kinni two-piece lehenga set is indeed a beautiful and fuss-free desi pick for wedding festivities

Love For Prints

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

She was draped to perfection in a gleaming sunset-hued saree and a strappy blouse

Simply Perfect

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

For a wedding, she was all dolled up in a pale blue Padmasitaa lehenga that bore intricate embroidery work

Dolled Up

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Summery and lightweight, her mustard yellow saree is a must-have for just about any wedding celebration

Stunning

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

She gleamed in an emerald green lehenga and kurta-style blouse that was styled to perfection

Beautiful As Always

