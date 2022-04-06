Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
APR 06, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wear collection
Pastel Beauty
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Shraddha looked ethereal in a Rahul Mishra pastel anarkali featuring a fit-and-flare design floral applique work all over
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Perfect for a summer wedding guest style, her cream-hued lehenga set by Anita Dongre is every bit regal
She raised the glam factor in a black lehenga with a heavily embroidered gold blouse with a deep neck and structured shoulders
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Glam Lehenga
Shraddha looked gorgeous in a pink saree by Krésha Bajaj that she teamed with a full sleeves high-neck blouse
Pretty In Pink
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
She looked lovely in a Raw Mango satin silk saree with a burst of hues in stripes
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
ontemporary Touch
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Her printed Saaksha & Kinni two-piece lehenga set is indeed a beautiful and fuss-free desi pick for wedding festivities
Love For Prints
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
She was draped to perfection in a gleaming sunset-hued saree and a strappy blouse
Simply Perfect
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
For a wedding, she was all dolled up in a pale blue Padmasitaa lehenga that bore intricate embroidery work
Dolled Up
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Summery and lightweight, her mustard yellow saree is a must-have for just about any wedding celebration
Stunning
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
She gleamed in an emerald green lehenga and kurta-style blouse that was styled to perfection
Beautiful As Always
