Shraddha Kapoor’s

 GLAM DESI STYLE

Neenaz Akhtar

Oct 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha dazzled in a gorgeous orange set that consisted of an anarkali kurti with long sleeves, a wide-legged pant-style salwar, and a matching dupatta

Feminine Charm 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this ornate silk kurta doused with geometric hand-embroidered floral motifs, by Rahul Mishra

Sight To Behold 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Lightweight and dreamy, her white Anita Dongre lehenga featuring a blouse with a flattering V-neckline and a voluminous skirt is a treat to sore eyes! 

Dreamy Look

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Making a beautiful case for the six-yard, Kapoor dazzled in a peach Zariya Sari made with organza and adorned with pink threadwork embroidery

Elegant As Always 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Another millennial hairdo inspiration that you can take is from the Bedhadak actress. Soft curls
 dressed into a relaxed messy look with a simple matha-patti look fab!

Resplendent 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

The Baaghi actress went full-on glam with her desi look featuring a regal pink satin silk saree from Raw Mango

High On Glam 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She served some festive outfit goals in a multi-coloured co-ord set that consisted of a strappy choli and a high-waist lehenga skirt

Festive Look

Her lovely drape that bore tones of yellow, fiery orange and red shades with a pink border is a gorgeous pick for intimate occasions

Brilliant Hues 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram 

She looked ethereal in a pale blue embroidered lehenga by PadmaSitaa that she wore at her brother’s wedding

Ethereal In Blue 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

She was draped to perfection in a beautiful mustard yellow drape with miniature floral prints, by Arpita Mehta

Draped To Perfection 

