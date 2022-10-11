Shraddha Kapoor’s
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha dazzled in a gorgeous orange set that consisted of an anarkali kurti with long sleeves, a wide-legged pant-style salwar, and a matching dupatta
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this ornate silk kurta doused with geometric hand-embroidered floral motifs, by Rahul Mishra
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Lightweight and dreamy, her white Anita Dongre lehenga featuring a blouse with a flattering V-neckline and a voluminous skirt is a treat to sore eyes!
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Making a beautiful case for the six-yard, Kapoor dazzled in a peach Zariya Sari made with organza and adorned with pink threadwork embroidery
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Another millennial hairdo inspiration that you can take is from the Bedhadak actress. Soft curls
dressed into a relaxed messy look with a simple matha-patti look fab!
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
The Baaghi actress went full-on glam with her desi look featuring a regal pink satin silk saree from Raw Mango
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She served some festive outfit goals in a multi-coloured co-ord set that consisted of a strappy choli and a high-waist lehenga skirt
Her lovely drape that bore tones of yellow, fiery orange and red shades with a pink border is a gorgeous pick for intimate occasions
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She looked ethereal in a pale blue embroidered lehenga by PadmaSitaa that she wore at her brother’s wedding
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She was draped to perfection in a beautiful mustard yellow drape with miniature floral prints, by Arpita Mehta
