Shraddha Kapoor’s glam looks

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor in a strapless Kresha Bajaj gown bedecked with lace embroidery is all kinds of glam goals!

Glam Queen

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She set the temperature soaring in a sultry black velvet dress with a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. 

BLACK LOVE 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

The Saaho actress upped the style quotient in a black outfit by Reem Acra that came with a floral crop top and velvet wide-legged bottoms. 

Stylish Much 

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She looks resplendent in a statement-making black lehenga from Ritika Mirchandani's Reveille collection. 

Resplendent

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Making a striking case for dramatic outfits, Kapoor sported a Gauri and Nainika gown with a black bustier top and a cape-style silhouette at the back. 

Dramatic Much 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

She looked like sunshine in a beautiful mustard yellow drape with miniature floral prints, by Arpita Mehta. 

Draped To Perfection

Image: Pinkvilla 

For the promotion of a film, she wore a mini dress with a holographic effect and large, puffy sleeves that added some volume to it. 

Gorgeous 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She looked ravishing in a silver metallic Amit Aggarwal number with multiple panel layering in different shades of greys and blacks.

Ravishing 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Her snazzy look featuring a metallic midi skirt and printed corset top is on point! 

Snazzy Look

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She took things up a notch in a flaming red Reem Acra strapless dress that came with a dramatic train.

Diva In Red

