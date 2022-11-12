Shraddha Kapoor’s glam looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor in a strapless Kresha Bajaj gown bedecked with lace embroidery is all kinds of glam goals!
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She set the temperature soaring in a sultry black velvet dress with a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs.
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
The Saaho actress upped the style quotient in a black outfit by Reem Acra that came with a floral crop top and velvet wide-legged bottoms.
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She looks resplendent in a statement-making black lehenga from Ritika Mirchandani's Reveille collection.
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Making a striking case for dramatic outfits, Kapoor sported a Gauri and Nainika gown with a black bustier top and a cape-style silhouette at the back.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked like sunshine in a beautiful mustard yellow drape with miniature floral prints, by Arpita Mehta.
Image: Pinkvilla
For the promotion of a film, she wore a mini dress with a holographic effect and large, puffy sleeves that added some volume to it.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked ravishing in a silver metallic Amit Aggarwal number with multiple panel layering in different shades of greys and blacks.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Her snazzy look featuring a metallic midi skirt and printed corset top is on point!
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She took things up a notch in a flaming red Reem Acra strapless dress that came with a dramatic train.
