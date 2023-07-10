Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 10, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor’s glamorous looks

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor painted the town red in a bling pre-draped saree by Manish Malhotra 

Red Love

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

She turned heads in a bespoke Paithani saree gown 

Custom Style 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Prettiest In Pink

She looked the prettiest of all in a blush pink mini dress paired with a matching blazer

Image: Namrata Deepak’s Instagram

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this long black dress with a thigh-high slit 

Lady In Black 

Image: Namrata Deepak’s Instagram

The Saaho actress brought the right amount of sass in a little white dress 

White Magic

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Her head-turning look in a pair of patent black leather pants and a crop top left us gasping

Hotness

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked resplendent in a peach saree bedecked with embroidery

Resplendent 

Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram

Shraddha looked dazzling in an embellished saree 

Stunner

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked dreamy in a white Anita Dongre lehenga featuring a blouse with a V-neckline

Dreamy Haze

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Her traditional look in this purple Paithani saree is flawless

Desi Girl

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here