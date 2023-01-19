Shraddha Kapoor’s jewellery collection
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 19, 2023
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
A minimal and dainty diamond choker remains one of the best jewellery pieces in the Saaho actress’ wardrobe.
Diamond Choker
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Metallic jhumkas that she wears with her ethnic kurta set are also steal-worthy
Jhumkas
Shraddha Kapoor’s best ethnic outfits
Shraddha Kapoor’s glam looks
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor also swears by chunky chaandbali earrings encrusted with natural uncut diamonds, rubies, and emerald
Chandbaali
Source: Namrata Deepak Instagram
The star showed off her gorgeous gold and pearl nail crowns that are one of a kind
Striking Pieces
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She loves to accessorise her desi look with a quirky pair of long blue and golden earrings
Golden Earrings
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She completed her desi attire with a statement-making choker and a matching pair of drop earrings
Choker & Earrings
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Her maang tikka with blue gemstones also stands out among other jewellery pieces and this one is proof
Maang Tikka
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She is also a fan of colourful and minimal drop earrings and likes to pair them with her dresses
Minimal Pieces
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Contemporary charms neckpieces also make it to her list and this beautiful chain is a proof
Charms Necklace
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.