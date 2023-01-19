Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor's jewellery collection

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

A minimal and dainty diamond choker remains one of the best jewellery pieces in the Saaho actress’ wardrobe.

Diamond Choker

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Metallic jhumkas that she wears with her ethnic kurta set are also steal-worthy

Jhumkas

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor also swears by chunky chaandbali earrings encrusted with natural uncut diamonds, rubies, and emerald

Chandbaali

Source: Namrata Deepak Instagram

The star showed off her gorgeous gold and pearl nail crowns that are one of a kind

Striking Pieces 

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She loves to accessorise her desi look with a quirky pair of long blue and golden earrings

Golden Earrings

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She completed her desi attire with a statement-making choker and a matching pair of drop earrings

Choker & Earrings

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Her maang tikka with blue gemstones also stands out among other jewellery pieces and this one is proof

Maang Tikka 

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She is also a fan of colourful and minimal drop earrings and likes to pair them with her dresses

Minimal Pieces

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Contemporary charms neckpieces also make it to her list and this beautiful chain is a proof

Charms Necklace

