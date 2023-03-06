Shraddha Kapoor’s Lookbook
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 06, 2023
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor's fashion style can be described as chic and effortless
Simple yet Unique
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
She often opts for simple and understated outfits, with clean lines and minimal accessories
Minimalism
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
She is often seen in casual and comfortable clothes like jeans, T-shirts and sneakers
Comfort at its best
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Her love for dresses is quite noticeable, especially flowy and feminine designs
Flowy and Fun
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
She has a versatile fashion sense, as she can pull off both traditional and western outfits with ease
Versatility
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
She is often seen experimenting with bold colours and is not afraid of taking risks
Experimental
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shraddha’s makeup is usually subtle and natural-looking, highlighting her natural beauty
No make-up look
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
She loves wearing statement jewellery, such as large earrings and chunky necklaces
Making a statement
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Her love for kurtis is unmatchable. What is more comfortable than a light kurti with open hair and subtle makeup
Effortlessly beautiful
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Overall, her fashion style is youthful, and trendy and reflects the icon’s bubbly behaviour
Youth icon
