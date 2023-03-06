Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor’s Lookbook

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 06, 2023

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor's fashion style can be described as chic and effortless

Simple yet Unique

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

She often opts for simple and understated outfits, with clean lines and minimal accessories

Minimalism

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

She is often seen in casual and comfortable clothes like jeans, T-shirts and sneakers

Comfort at its best

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Her love for dresses is quite noticeable, especially flowy and feminine designs

Flowy and Fun

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

She has a versatile fashion sense, as she can pull off both traditional and western outfits with ease

Versatility

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

She is often seen experimenting with bold colours and is not afraid of taking risks

Experimental

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Shraddha’s makeup is usually subtle and natural-looking, highlighting her natural beauty

No make-up look

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

She loves wearing statement jewellery, such as large earrings and chunky necklaces

Making a statement

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Her love for kurtis is unmatchable. What is more comfortable than a light kurti with open hair and subtle makeup

Effortlessly beautiful

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Overall, her fashion style is youthful, and trendy and reflects the icon’s bubbly behaviour

Youth icon

