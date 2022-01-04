Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 04, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor's simple & elegant looks
Ethereal saree look
Elegant and simple, Shraddha Kapoor lit up our screen in a peach-hued organza saree, minimal accessories and soft glam makeup
Image: Shraddha kapoor instagram
Prettiest wedding guest
Playing the prettiest wedding guest ever, she looked lovely in a satin silk saree with multicolor stripes on it
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Minimal desi look
Taking the minimal desi route yet again, she chose to style her festive look with a multicoloured co-ord set, diamond-shaped earrings and stacked bangles
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Casual and simple
For a casual yet semi-formal look, she wore a simple white tee with blue blazer and matching shorts
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Relaxed look
She looked relaxed in a casual yellow tee and beige jogger pants as she enjoyed the outdoor scenes
Image: Shraddha kapoor instagram
Traditional vibes
For a less glamorous traditional look, Shraddha picked out a sunset-hued saree with a pink border and contrasting earrings
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Beauty in white
Her white Anita Dongre ensemble is a modest and sober choice for attending puja at home
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Minimal yet stunning
Part stunning and part minimal, her white Paule Ka dress with an inbuilt corset and A-line silhouette is perfect for a simple date night look
Image: Namrata Deepak instagram
Breezy airport look
At the airport, she kept her jet-set look breezy in a simple printed maxi dress from Global Desi
Image: Pinkvilla
Simple white look
And her white maxi dress with a fit-and-flare silhouette is also a pretty choice for an off-duty look
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Interesting things about Dilip Joshi