Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 04, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor's simple & elegant looks

Ethereal saree look

Elegant and simple, Shraddha Kapoor lit up our screen in a peach-hued organza saree, minimal accessories and soft glam makeup

Image: Shraddha kapoor instagram 

Prettiest wedding guest

Playing the prettiest wedding guest ever, she looked lovely in a satin silk saree with multicolor stripes on it

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Minimal desi look

Taking the minimal desi route yet again, she chose to style her festive look with a multicoloured co-ord set, diamond-shaped earrings and stacked bangles

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Casual and simple

For a casual yet semi-formal look, she wore a simple white tee with blue blazer and matching shorts

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Relaxed look

She looked relaxed in a casual yellow tee and beige jogger pants as she enjoyed the outdoor scenes

Image: Shraddha kapoor instagram

Traditional vibes

For a less glamorous traditional look, Shraddha picked out a sunset-hued saree with a pink border and contrasting earrings

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Beauty in white

Her white Anita Dongre ensemble is a modest and sober choice for attending puja at home

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram

Minimal yet stunning

Part stunning and part minimal, her white Paule Ka dress with an inbuilt corset and A-line silhouette is perfect for a simple date night look

Image: Namrata Deepak instagram 

Breezy airport look

At the airport, she kept her jet-set look breezy in a simple printed maxi dress from Global Desi

Image: Pinkvilla

Simple white look

And her white maxi dress with a fit-and-flare silhouette is also a pretty choice for an off-duty look

Image: Pinkvilla

