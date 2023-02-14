Shraddha Kapoor’s snazziest looks
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress paints the town pink in a blush pink mini dress and a matching blazer
Stunner In Pink
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha shows off her gorgeous figure in a ribbed bodycon midi dress
Gorgeous Lady
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She exudes cool-girl vibes in a cropped candy-pink jacket and straight-fit jeans
Trend Alert
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She brings some sass and glam in a simple yet statement-making little white dress
Delightful In White
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
The Baaghi actress oozed oomph in a stunning black dress with a sexy thigh-high slit
Woman In Black
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She kept things casual yet stylish in a pair of blue shorts, a matching jacket, and a white tee
Playful
Image: Pinkvilla
She aced the denim-on-denim look in a full-sleeve denim top and a pair of cropped denim pants
Airport Look
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Shraddha looked lovely in a yellow pleated skirt, a simple white tank, and a cropped blazer
Perfect OOTD
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
he exudes boss-lady vibes in a single-breasted pantsuit featuring a sweet ruffle detail on the blazer collar
Purple Haze
