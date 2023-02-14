Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor’s snazziest looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 14, 2023

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress paints the town pink in a blush pink mini dress and a matching blazer

Stunner In Pink

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha shows off her gorgeous figure in a ribbed bodycon midi dress

Gorgeous Lady

Ananya Panday’s chicest outfits

Malaika Arora in mini dresses

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She exudes cool-girl vibes in a cropped candy-pink jacket and straight-fit jeans

Trend Alert

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She brings some sass and glam in a simple yet statement-making little white dress 

Delightful In White

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

The Baaghi actress oozed oomph in a stunning black dress with a sexy thigh-high slit 

Woman In Black 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She kept things casual yet stylish in a pair of blue shorts, a matching jacket, and a white tee 

Playful 

Image: Pinkvilla

She aced the denim-on-denim look in a full-sleeve denim top and a pair of cropped denim pants

Airport Look

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Shraddha looked lovely in a yellow pleated skirt, a simple white tank, and a cropped blazer

Perfect OOTD

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

he exudes boss-lady vibes in a single-breasted pantsuit featuring a sweet ruffle detail on the blazer collar

Purple Haze

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here