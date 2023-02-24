Shraddha Kapoor’s stunning looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 24, 2023
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress spells a romantic charm in this blush pink mini dress and a matching blazer
Prettiest In Pink
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She ups the desi style quotient in a dazzling orange ensemble by Anamika Khanna.
Orange Love
Kiara Advani’s glorious desi looks
Shilpa Shetty in snazzy dresses
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
She looks drop dead gorgeous in this long black dress with a thigh-high slit
Beauty In Black
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
This white Anita Dongre lehenga featuring a blouse with a flattering V-neckline looks flawless on her
Dreamy Haze
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
The Saaho actress brings some sass and glam in this little white dress
White Magic
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha shows off her gorgeous figure in a body-hugging midi dress
Gorgeous
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She took the traditional route in a beautiful Paithani purple saree and statement jewellery
Desi Girl
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The actress made heads turn as she posed in a pair of patent black leather pants and a crop top
Glam Quotient
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She amps things up in a funky avatar with these braided plaits and an-all white sporty outfit
Eccentric
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.