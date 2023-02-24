Shraddha Kapoor’s stunning looks 

Heading 3

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress spells a romantic charm in this blush pink mini dress and a matching blazer

Prettiest In Pink

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She ups the desi style quotient in a dazzling orange ensemble by Anamika Khanna. 

Orange Love

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

She looks drop dead gorgeous in this long black dress with a thigh-high slit 

Beauty In Black 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

This white Anita Dongre lehenga featuring a blouse with a flattering V-neckline looks flawless on her 

Dreamy Haze

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

The Saaho actress brings some sass and glam in this little white dress 

White Magic

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha shows off her gorgeous figure in a body-hugging midi dress

Gorgeous 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She took the traditional route in a beautiful Paithani purple saree and statement jewellery

Desi Girl

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress made heads turn as she posed in a pair of patent black leather pants and a crop top

Glam Quotient

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She amps things up in a funky avatar with these braided plaits and an-all white sporty outfit 

Eccentric 

