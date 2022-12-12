Heading 3

Shraddha's chic and elegant style file

Akriti
Anand

Dec 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress is wearing a bright yellow tee paired with grey joggers pant

Bright sunny day

mage: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She is wearing blue colour pants and a blue blazer

Co-rds

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looks pretty in a multi-colour saree

It’s a saree love

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress is spotted wearing a simple red colour tee and black colour shorts

Monsoon snuggles

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She is looking relaxed in a cotton white colour shirt and pajama

Comfort is all we need

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She is posing under the sun wearing a blue colour knitted top and brown colour half pants

Sublime Sun

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress looks happy in a white colour outfit as she explores Maldives

Paradise

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She is a nature lover, and the actress has shown her gardening skills during the lockdown

Nature

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha is wearing a lavender colour cute dress

Pretty woman

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress looks winter ready in this pretty yellow colour puffed jacket

Hello Winter

