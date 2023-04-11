Shriya Saran’s Fashion Diary
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
APRIL 11, 2023
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran looks like a diva in silver caped glittery dress
Cape dress
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran looks beautiful in a white saree
Saree lover
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran wears a moss colour saree and looks amazing
Moss colour
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Co-ord
Shriya Saran looks gorgeous in black short co-ord set with a jacket
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran looks drop-dead gorgeous in heavily embellished sleeveless top with a draped skirt
Awards ready
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran looks absolutely lovely in this strapless white dress
White dress
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran enjoys the beach sight wearing a designed pink bikini
Beach babe
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran flaunts her dancing skill wearing a beautiful white long dress
Long dress
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran looks stylish in a colourful top and black pants along with a bandana on hair
Colourful top
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran looks effortlessly beautiful in black long one-shoulder dress
One-shoulder
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.