 Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 22, 2023

Shriya Saran’s tantalizing style 

Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram 

The Ishtam debutante is swooning the Internet in this royal green gown with her unbeatable grace

Royal green 


The enchantress is raising the heat in this olive dress! A sheer bottom and slit at the thigh are eye-catching 

Olive ooze

Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram 

Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram 

The Chandra fame is looking adorable in this short pink dress paired with white heels 

Pop of pink 

Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram 

Ruffle rage 

More is more! The Pavitra protagonist is looking like a goofball of energy in this pink ruffle gown with polka dots 

Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram 

One simply cannot go wrong with the classic black-and-white combination. Saran’s look is no different 

Black & White 

Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram 

The Manam star looks breathtaking in this champagne gown. Open hair and minimal accessories enhance her look 

Champagne sizzle 

Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram 

The Gopala Gopala artist has captured the attention of her fans in this metallic bronze gown. A plunging neckline and thigh-high slit are note-worthy 

Bronze burn 

Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram 

Saran has set the screen on fire with this silver crop top and metallic silver dhoti. Messy hair and a diamond choker elevate her look 

Silver swirl 

Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram 

The Dhrishyam diva is swaying hearts in this olive green, sheer saree. Brown smoky eyes and nude lips wrap up her look 

Saree sizzle 

Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram 

The Gautamiputra Satakarni actress is looking alluring in this off-shoulder red dress. Minimal accessories and beachy waves complete her look 

Lucious red 

