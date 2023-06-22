pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 22, 2023
Shriya Saran’s tantalizing style
Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
The Ishtam debutante is swooning the Internet in this royal green gown with her unbeatable grace
Royal green
The enchantress is raising the heat in this olive dress! A sheer bottom and slit at the thigh are eye-catching
Olive ooze
Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
The Chandra fame is looking adorable in this short pink dress paired with white heels
Pop of pink
Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
Ruffle rage
More is more! The Pavitra protagonist is looking like a goofball of energy in this pink ruffle gown with polka dots
Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
One simply cannot go wrong with the classic black-and-white combination. Saran’s look is no different
Black & White
Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
The Manam star looks breathtaking in this champagne gown. Open hair and minimal accessories enhance her look
Champagne sizzle
Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
The Gopala Gopala artist has captured the attention of her fans in this metallic bronze gown. A plunging neckline and thigh-high slit are note-worthy
Bronze burn
Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
Saran has set the screen on fire with this silver crop top and metallic silver dhoti. Messy hair and a diamond choker elevate her look
Silver swirl
Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
The Dhrishyam diva is swaying hearts in this olive green, sheer saree. Brown smoky eyes and nude lips wrap up her look
Saree sizzle
Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
The Gautamiputra Satakarni actress is looking alluring in this off-shoulder red dress. Minimal accessories and beachy waves complete her look
Lucious red
