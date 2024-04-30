Heading 3
Shruti Haasan’s Ravishing Saree looks
Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan
Photography: Instagram@palaniappansubramanyam
Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan
Shruti stunned in a terracotta hue saree that was a simple yet stunning look; she opted for an open hairstyle to go with it
1
Photography: Instagram@palaniappansubramanyam
Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan
A vibrant red saree can never disappoint! She paired it with a silver sleeveless blouse that went really well with the look
2
Photography: Instagram@dimensions.dmns
Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan
Royalty personified! Haasan looked mesmerizing in this regal saree and donned a gajra bun hairstyle to complement the look
3
Photography: Instagram@akshay_26
Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan
The talented singer draped her magnificent black saree traditionally and paired it with a strapless blouse that enhanced her ensemble
4
Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan
Black is indeed her color! The South actress paired her black heavy border adorned saree with an embellished blouse
5
Photography: Instagram@kannasrihari
Photography: Instagram@dimensions.dmns
The Luck actress opted for a black saree that was detailed with leafy prints. She accessorized her look with minimal accessories and a middle-parting bun
6
Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan
Photography:Instagram@parvathamsuhasphotography
7
The Diva yet again sported a black saree that had floral motifs overall; the star of the outfit was her unique blouse that stole the show
Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan
Photography:Instagram@mohitbhatia91
Shruti’s fusion saree look really won hearts! Her ensemble had a traditional saree touch and it definitely raised the temperature
8
Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan
Photography:Instagram@adrin_sequeira
Haasan looked like a princess in this regal saree that was adorned with scalloped edges on the pallu which enhanced the look immaculately
9
Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan
The stunning actress’ black saree had a yellow border which made the saree look ethereal; she complimented her look with lavish-looking Indian jewelry
10
Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan
