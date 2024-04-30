Heading 3

Shruti Haasan’s Ravishing Saree looks 

Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan 

Photography: Instagram@palaniappansubramanyam 

Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan 

Shruti stunned in a terracotta hue saree that was a simple yet stunning look; she opted for an open hairstyle to go with it

1

Photography: Instagram@palaniappansubramanyam

Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan 

A vibrant red saree can never disappoint! She paired it with a silver sleeveless blouse that went really well with the look 

2

Photography: Instagram@dimensions.dmns

Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan 

Royalty personified! Haasan looked mesmerizing in this regal saree and donned a gajra bun hairstyle to complement the look

3

Photography: Instagram@akshay_26

Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan 

The talented singer draped her magnificent black saree traditionally and paired it with a strapless blouse that enhanced her ensemble 

4

Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan 

Black is indeed her color! The South actress paired her black heavy border adorned saree with an embellished blouse 

5

Photography: Instagram@kannasrihari 

Photography: Instagram@dimensions.dmns

The Luck actress opted for a black saree that was detailed with leafy prints. She accessorized her look with minimal accessories and a middle-parting bun 

6

Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan 

Photography:Instagram@parvathamsuhasphotography

7

The Diva yet again sported a black saree that had floral motifs overall; the star of the outfit was her unique blouse that stole the show

Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan 

Photography:Instagram@mohitbhatia91

Shruti’s fusion saree look really won hearts! Her ensemble had a traditional saree touch and it definitely raised the temperature

8

Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan 

Photography:Instagram@adrin_sequeira 

Haasan looked like a princess in this regal saree that was adorned with scalloped edges on the pallu which enhanced the look immaculately

9

Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan 

The stunning actress’ black saree had a yellow border which made the saree look ethereal; she complimented her look with lavish-looking Indian jewelry

10

Image Source: Instagram@shrutzhaasan 

