Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Kankana Das

Fashion

August 05, 2023

Shruti Hassan's traditional looks 

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram

She is effortlessly looking straight out of fairytale

Effortlessly beautiful

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram 

She's such a diva and she's proving it with this beautiful golden saree

The diva

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram 

Slay like her 

The 'Premam' actress absolutely slaying in a beautiful blue saree with designer blouse

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram 

Shruti is the perfect example of elegance and sophistication

Elegance

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram 

In this pink skirt with white and pink top she is looking like a Barbie. Isn't she beautiful? 

Barbie 

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram 

Shruti's look is beyond gorgeous anytime in any traditional attire

Gorgeous

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram 

The way she carried her black saree effortlessly is so elegant

Black obsession

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram 

Here's your dream girl from B-town 

Dream girl 

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram 

Isn't she giving the royal vibe with her gorgeous red and golden outfit?

The Royalty

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram 

She's creating a wonder with her green lahenga which is giving the perfect mix of vintage and royal vibe

Mystic wonder

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here