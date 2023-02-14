Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

FEB 14, 2023

Shruti-Samantha:
Celebs in sheer dresses

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Time and again, the South divas have made jaws drop in elegant sheer attires. Here are some examples

Got it, flaunt it!

The Yashoda actress made a statement in a sheer yellow bustier dress by Jonathan Simkhai paired with mustard pumps by Manolo Blahnik

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The yellow bustier dress

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The National Award-Winning diva Keerthy Suresh pulled off sheer blush pink saree and matt makeup with utmost grace

A Starry affair

Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia looked regal in a sheer black floral gown with her long tresses tied in a neat bun

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Feeling floral

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is elegance personified in a sheer saree with a stone-studded border and matching blouse

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Elegance personified

The Pushpa actress was a sight for sore eyes in a sheer white chiffon saree with a minimal floral border, along with a matching spaghetti strap blouse

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Chiffon saree

Southern beauty Pooja Hegde set the internet on fire in a yellow bikini set with yellow sheer shirt

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Sheer bikini shirt set

The Beast star Pooja Hegde made us fall in love with desi attires in a yellow and ivory Manish Malhotra sari

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A true Indian beauty

Hey Sinamika actress Kajal Aggarwal opted for a red floral sheer dress, accessorized with a black hat and sunglasses

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Vacay mode on

Rakul Preet Singh oozed oomph in a black sheer-lace jumpsuit paired with a belt

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Sheer-Lace Jumpsuit

