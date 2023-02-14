FEB 14, 2023
Shruti-Samantha:
Celebs in sheer dresses
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Time and again, the South divas have made jaws drop in elegant sheer attires. Here are some examples
Got it, flaunt it!
The Yashoda actress made a statement in a sheer yellow bustier dress by Jonathan Simkhai paired with mustard pumps by Manolo Blahnik
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The yellow bustier dress
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The National Award-Winning diva Keerthy Suresh pulled off sheer blush pink saree and matt makeup with utmost grace
A Starry affair
Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia looked regal in a sheer black floral gown with her long tresses tied in a neat bun
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Feeling floral
National crush Rashmika Mandanna is elegance personified in a sheer saree with a stone-studded border and matching blouse
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Elegance personified
The Pushpa actress was a sight for sore eyes in a sheer white chiffon saree with a minimal floral border, along with a matching spaghetti strap blouse
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Chiffon saree
Southern beauty Pooja Hegde set the internet on fire in a yellow bikini set with yellow sheer shirt
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Sheer bikini shirt set
The Beast star Pooja Hegde made us fall in love with desi attires in a yellow and ivory Manish Malhotra sari
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
A true Indian beauty
Hey Sinamika actress Kajal Aggarwal opted for a red floral sheer dress, accessorized with a black hat and sunglasses
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Vacay mode on
Rakul Preet Singh oozed oomph in a black sheer-lace jumpsuit paired with a belt
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Sheer-Lace Jumpsuit
