Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 22, 2024

Shubman Gill’s Cool Style File

Image source- Instagram@shubmangill

Shubman opted for a casual look consisting of a black shirt jacket paired with a simple white Tshirt and black trousers 

#1

Image source- Instagram@shubmangill

He opted for a beige pantsuit, paired with a white vest; he accessorized his look with a cool pearl chain to complete his debonair look 

#2

Image source-  Instagram@shubmangill

A denim on Denim look can never disappoint! He looked super stylish in this denim jacket, black Tshirt and jeans

#3

Image source-  Instagram@shubmangill

Gill looked extremely handsome in this sophisticated outfit; he opted for a blue blazer, a light blue shirt, and cream-hued trousers. He accessorized his look with black shades to complete it

#4

Image source- Instagram@shubmangill

Such a breezy fit! The ace cricketer donned a printed light-hued shirt and paired it with white trousers

#5

Image source-  Instagram@shubmangill

#6

A basic white Tshirt paired with denim pants is an effortlessly cool outfit that is present in every man’s wardrobe; he complemented his look with super cool sneakers 

Image source-  Instagram@shubmangill

Gill’s printed shirt collection is to die for! He looked suave in this super cool dual-tone shirt with beachy prints on it! 

#7

Image source-  Instagram@shubmangill

The national crush opted for a white ensemble consisting of a buttoned blazer, trousers, and loafers 

#8

Image source-  Instagram@shubmangill

Shubman opted for an experimental look; his black ensemble was embellished with sequins and frills that added a stylish touch to his blazer 

#9

Image source-  Instagram@shubmangill

A formal look is always spot on! He opted for a chequered grey suit and looked extremely debonair and classy! 

#10

