Aditi Singh
Fashion
april 22, 2024
Shubman Gill’s Cool Style File
Image source- Instagram@shubmangill
Shubman opted for a casual look consisting of a black shirt jacket paired with a simple white Tshirt and black trousers
#1
Image source- Instagram@shubmangill
He opted for a beige pantsuit, paired with a white vest; he accessorized his look with a cool pearl chain to complete his debonair look
#2
Image source- Instagram@shubmangill
A denim on Denim look can never disappoint! He looked super stylish in this denim jacket, black Tshirt and jeans
#3
Image source- Instagram@shubmangill
Gill looked extremely handsome in this sophisticated outfit; he opted for a blue blazer, a light blue shirt, and cream-hued trousers. He accessorized his look with black shades to complete it
#4
Image source- Instagram@shubmangill
Such a breezy fit! The ace cricketer donned a printed light-hued shirt and paired it with white trousers
#5
Image source- Instagram@shubmangill
#6
A basic white Tshirt paired with denim pants is an effortlessly cool outfit that is present in every man’s wardrobe; he complemented his look with super cool sneakers
Image source- Instagram@shubmangill
Gill’s printed shirt collection is to die for! He looked suave in this super cool dual-tone shirt with beachy prints on it!
#7
Image source- Instagram@shubmangill
The national crush opted for a white ensemble consisting of a buttoned blazer, trousers, and loafers
#8
Image source- Instagram@shubmangill
Shubman opted for an experimental look; his black ensemble was embellished with sequins and frills that added a stylish touch to his blazer
#9
Image source- Instagram@shubmangill
A formal look is always spot on! He opted for a chequered grey suit and looked extremely debonair and classy!
#10
