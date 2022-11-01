Heading 3

Shweta Tiwari in high-waist pants

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

Nov 01, 2022

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

The actress looks stunning in a white crop top and high-waist ripped denims, which she paired with hoops.

Fashionable in white

Image source- Amit Khannaphotography Instagram

Shweta Tiwari looks fashionable in a yellow printed shirt and pastel green high-waist pants.

Retro queen

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress looks simple yet elegant in a yellow puffy sleeves top and white denims.

Coffee date look

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Main Hoon Aparajita actress is acing the boho look with a black top and blue high waist denims and a printed shrug.

Boho look 

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

The actress is looking simple yet stylish in a black fitted top and black high-waist denims.

Enjoying the hills

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Begusarai actress looks adorable in a pink crop top and blue pants with pink sneakers.

Playtime look

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

The actress is seen having fun as she dances wearing a knotted shirt and blue denims.

Dancing to trends 

Image source- Vj Rathore Instagram

Shweta Tiwari was one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was quite popular for her fashionable looks.

Childlike innocence 

Image source- Amit Khannaphotography Instagram

The actress sported a shimmery top with black high-waist pants, along with golden earrings. 

Ready to party 

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Hikingh with son 

Shweta Tiwari wore a puffer jacket and a high waist-baggy jeans for her trip to the hills with her son Reyansh. 


