Heading 3
Shweta Tiwari in high-waist pants
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
Nov 01, 2022
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The actress looks stunning in a white crop top and high-waist ripped denims, which she paired with hoops.
Fashionable in white
Image source- Amit Khannaphotography Instagram
Shweta Tiwari looks fashionable in a yellow printed shirt and pastel green high-waist pants.
Retro queen
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress looks simple yet elegant in a yellow puffy sleeves top and white denims.
Coffee date look
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Main Hoon Aparajita actress is acing the boho look with a black top and blue high waist denims and a printed shrug.
Boho look
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The actress is looking simple yet stylish in a black fitted top and black high-waist denims.
Enjoying the hills
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Begusarai actress looks adorable in a pink crop top and blue pants with pink sneakers.
Playtime look
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The actress is seen having fun as she dances wearing a knotted shirt and blue denims.
Dancing to trends
Image source- Vj Rathore Instagram
Shweta Tiwari was one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was quite popular for her fashionable looks.
Childlike innocence
Image source- Amit Khannaphotography Instagram
The actress sported a shimmery top with black high-waist pants, along with golden earrings.
Ready to party
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Hikingh with son
Shweta Tiwari wore a puffer jacket and a high waist-baggy jeans for her trip to the hills with her son Reyansh.
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mirror selfie
queen Nia Sharma