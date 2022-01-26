Fashion

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 26, 2022

Shweta Tiwari’s best saree looks

Heading 3

Beige & Boujee

Shweta looked ultra-glam as she posed in a lacey beige saree with an embroidered blouse

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Red sarees never go out of style and Shweta looks resplendent dressed in one

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Fiery Red

Wedding Bells

Shweta made for the most stylish wedding guest dressed in a ruffled red saree

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Sunshine Yellow

Shweta looked like a ray of sunshine in a sheer yellow saree that helped flaunt her toned abs

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

For her diwali outfit, Shweta opted for an orange saree teamed with a rani pink blouse and contrasting green jewellery

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Diwali Look

Shweta jumped onto the bandwagon of blush pink sarees as she dressed up in six yards of elegance

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Blush Pink

Very Peri Saree

Shweta is undoubtedly the hottest mama in town and she proved that dressed in a very peri saree with a chic blouse

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta looked like a bed of roses dressed in a sheer floral saree teamed with a rani pink blouse

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Flower Power

Shweta looked stunning in a bright pink silk saree teamed with a contrasting turquoise blouse

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Sultry In Silk 

Shweta looked like a dream dressed in a printed pre-pleated saree featuring a side slit for a sultry effect

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Pre-Pleated

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Films that were ahead of their time

Click Here