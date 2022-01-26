Fashion
Rishika Shah
Jan 26, 2022
Shweta Tiwari’s best saree looks
Beige & Boujee
Shweta looked ultra-glam as she posed in a lacey beige saree with an embroidered blouse
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Red sarees never go out of style and Shweta looks resplendent dressed in one
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Fiery Red
Wedding Bells
Shweta made for the most stylish wedding guest dressed in a ruffled red saree
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Sunshine Yellow
Shweta looked like a ray of sunshine in a sheer yellow saree that helped flaunt her toned abs
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
For her diwali outfit, Shweta opted for an orange saree teamed with a rani pink blouse and contrasting green jewellery
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Diwali Look
Shweta jumped onto the bandwagon of blush pink sarees as she dressed up in six yards of elegance
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Blush Pink
Very Peri Saree
Shweta is undoubtedly the hottest mama in town and she proved that dressed in a very peri saree with a chic blouse
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta looked like a bed of roses dressed in a sheer floral saree teamed with a rani pink blouse
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Flower Power
Shweta looked stunning in a bright pink silk saree teamed with a contrasting turquoise blouse
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Sultry In Silk
Shweta looked like a dream dressed in a printed pre-pleated saree featuring a side slit for a sultry effect
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Pre-Pleated
