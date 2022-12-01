Shweta Tiwari's
Blingy outfits
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
Dec 1, 2022
FASHION
Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta’s blingy outfit is everything dreams are made of! The diva shines brighter than a star in this shimmery bodycon short dress
Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Adding shimmer to the extremely stylish saree, Shweta slays like a queen as she poses in it
Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
To see Shweta flaunting her heart melting smile in this pristine white embelllsihed lehenga is truly a vision to behold!
Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta made jaws drop as she struck a pose in this black shimmery thigh high slit gown that consits of a trail
Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Carrying all the glam to her party night out, Shweta looks absolutely ravishing in this glittery bodycon ethnic outfit
Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shinning bright as a ray of sunshine, Shweta makes us go wow with her stunning outfit and her breathtaking beauty
Image Source: Amit Khannaphotography Instagram
The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon with her sartorial choices! Watch Shweta slay in this embellished outfit
Image Source: Amit Khannaphotography Instagram
Be aware of Shweta’s bewitching look in this orange thigh high slit bodycon gown as she can easily make your heart skip a beat!
Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
It’s a win-win situation when ethnic ensemble and shimmer blend well! Clad in a pretty blingy Anarkali, Shweta is soaring the temperature with her look
Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Indulging in glitter fun and frills, Shweta can make many hearts swoon with her breathtaking look in this lilac outfit
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.