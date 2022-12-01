Heading 3

Shweta Tiwari's
 Blingy outfits

Pramila Mandal

Dec 1, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta’s blingy outfit is everything dreams are made of! The diva shines brighter than a star in this shimmery bodycon short dress 

Sartorial delight

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Adding shimmer to the extremely stylish saree, Shweta slays like a queen as she poses in it

Beauty Personified

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

To see Shweta flaunting her heart melting smile in this pristine white embelllsihed lehenga is truly a vision to behold!

Picture perfect

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta made jaws drop as she struck a pose in this black shimmery thigh high slit gown that consits of a trail 

Hotness Alert!

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Carrying all the glam to her party night out, Shweta looks absolutely ravishing in this glittery bodycon ethnic outfit 

Stunner

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shinning bright as a ray of sunshine, Shweta makes us go wow with her stunning outfit and her breathtaking beauty 

Gold and glam

Image Source: Amit Khannaphotography Instagram

The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon with her sartorial choices! Watch Shweta slay in this embellished outfit

Classy and Sassy

Image Source: Amit Khannaphotography Instagram

Be aware of Shweta’s bewitching look in this orange thigh high slit bodycon gown as she can easily make your heart skip a beat!

Bewitching

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

It’s a win-win situation when ethnic ensemble and shimmer blend well! Clad in a pretty blingy Anarkali, Shweta is soaring the temperature with her look

Sparkling

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Indulging in glitter fun and frills, Shweta can make many hearts swoon with her breathtaking look in this lilac outfit

Stunning

