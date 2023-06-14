Heading 3

Shweta Tiwari’s enchanting looks 

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account 

The Bigg Boss winner knows how to rule hearts in her elegant yet chic style. She looks amazing in this black and white dress

Black & White 


Trust Shweta to make the most simple prints stand out! This red and white thin-strapped polka dress is no different 

Polka delight 

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account 

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account 

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame has put the heat to shame in this stunning beige lehenga

Blushing beige 

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account 

Zealous lime 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant looks like a breath of fresh air in this lime floral dress 

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account 

The Nach Baliye fame has captured the attention of her fans in this bright peach pantsuit. The cowry-shelled corset adds a refreshing twist to the professional look 

Boss babe 

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account 

The Jhalak Dikhla Jaa artist is flaunting her well-toned body in this cropped white satin shirt and black skirt 

Sizzling skirt 

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account 

The Parvarrish star is looking breathtaking in this classy saree. Long danglers and open hair elevate her look 

 Saree shine 

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account 

One cannot go wrong with ruffles. Tiwari is showing off her dazzling smile in this pink ruffle saree. Gold heels and a diamond and emerald choker complete her look 

Ruffle Allure 

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account 

The Begusarai actress is oozing warmth and positivity in this pastel, abstract dress. The black belt at the waist ties the look together 

Casual charm 

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account 

The Main Hoon Aparajita protagonist is looking sinful in this all-brown ensemble. The hoops and bracelets accentuate her look 

 Brown burn 

