JUNE 14, 2023
Shweta Tiwari’s enchanting looks
Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account
The Bigg Boss winner knows how to rule hearts in her elegant yet chic style. She looks amazing in this black and white dress
Black & White
Trust Shweta to make the most simple prints stand out! This red and white thin-strapped polka dress is no different
Polka delight
Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account
Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame has put the heat to shame in this stunning beige lehenga
Blushing beige
Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account
Zealous lime
The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant looks like a breath of fresh air in this lime floral dress
Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account
The Nach Baliye fame has captured the attention of her fans in this bright peach pantsuit. The cowry-shelled corset adds a refreshing twist to the professional look
Boss babe
Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account
The Jhalak Dikhla Jaa artist is flaunting her well-toned body in this cropped white satin shirt and black skirt
Sizzling skirt
Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account
The Parvarrish star is looking breathtaking in this classy saree. Long danglers and open hair elevate her look
Saree shine
Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account
One cannot go wrong with ruffles. Tiwari is showing off her dazzling smile in this pink ruffle saree. Gold heels and a diamond and emerald choker complete her look
Ruffle Allure
Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account
The Begusarai actress is oozing warmth and positivity in this pastel, abstract dress. The black belt at the waist ties the look together
Casual charm
Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account
The Main Hoon Aparajita protagonist is looking sinful in this all-brown ensemble. The hoops and bracelets accentuate her look
Brown burn
