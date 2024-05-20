Heading 3
Shweta Tiwari’s Ethereal looks
Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari
Shweta looked stunning this extravagant green saree, adorned with floral prints and an embroidered border; she accessorized her look with a green choker and earrings
#1
Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari
Tiwari’s pink long suit is a beautifully embellished attire that made her look classy!
#2
Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari
The beautiful actress looked beautiful in this sequin saree paired alongside an embellished blouse, she complemented her look with huge earrings and a sleek straight hairstyle
#3
Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari
The telly actor knows how to slay traditional dresses! She yet again slayed in a pastel hued ethereal ensemble
#4
Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari
The mother of two stunned in a mauve colored saree adorned with a heavily worked border; she accessorized her look with traditional jewelry
#5
Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari
The Indian Police Force actress donned a vibrant red saree and looked as gorgeous as ever!
#6
Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari
#7
Tiwari’s vibrant yellow kurta set is a must have in every desi girl’s wardrobe
Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari
A simple grey suit never looked this better! Shweta paired this ensemble with a beautiful choker and soft curls hairstyle
#8
Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari
The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actress wore a beige saree and paired it alongside a simple sleeveless blouse
#9
Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari
Tiwari looked smokingly hot in this black glittery saree and paired it alongside a plunging neckline blouse
#10
