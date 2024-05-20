Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 20, 2024

Shweta Tiwari’s Ethereal looks

Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari

Shweta looked stunning this extravagant green saree, adorned with floral prints and an embroidered border; she accessorized her look with a green choker and earrings 

#1

Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari

Tiwari’s pink long suit is a beautifully embellished attire that made her look classy! 

#2

Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari

The beautiful actress looked beautiful in this sequin saree paired alongside an embellished blouse, she complemented her look with huge earrings and a sleek straight hairstyle 

#3

Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari

The telly actor knows how to slay traditional dresses! She yet again slayed in a pastel hued ethereal ensemble 

#4

Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari

The mother of two stunned in a mauve colored saree adorned with a heavily worked border; she accessorized her look with traditional jewelry 

#5

Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari

The Indian Police Force actress donned a vibrant red saree and looked as gorgeous as ever!

#6

Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari

#7

Tiwari’s vibrant yellow kurta set is a must have in every desi girl’s wardrobe

Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari

A simple grey suit never looked this better! Shweta paired this ensemble with a beautiful choker and soft curls hairstyle 

#8

Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari

The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actress wore a beige saree and paired it alongside a simple sleeveless blouse 

#9

Image source: Instagram@shweta.tiwari

Tiwari looked smokingly hot in this black glittery saree and paired it alongside a plunging neckline blouse 

#10

