Shweta Tiwari's Style Diary
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
APRIL 22, 2023
Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
Shweta showed off her gorgeous curves in the nude strappy dress with embroidery and thigh high slit and completed her look with red dangling earrings & ankle strap heels
Gorgeous
Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
Shweta kept things sassy & snazzy in a bodycon blue dress with heavily embellished pearl stones
Sass Factor
Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
She has kept the look traditional yet stylish by pairing it with a belt to emphasize the curves
Saree Lover
Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
Shweta gives an easy breezy look in the bikini with polka dots
Chic
Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
She has a keen eye for detail & often accessories her outfit with jewellery & heels
Statement Jewellery
Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
Shweta Tiwari looks absolutely stunning in the one shouldered white dress from Aarti Mahatani with dewy makeup
White dress
Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
Shweta looks happy & vibrant in a colorful co-ord set paired with a black corset top and bold eye makeup
Colorful set
Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
She effortlessly pulls off the look in a yellow maxi dress with black belt posing to show a Korean heart
Print love
Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
She is a vision in green shimmery saree with criss cross lace blouse paired with silver earrings
Visual delight
Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram
Shweta looks drop dead gorgeous in one shoulder, cobalt blue side cut-out outfit finished with a thigh high slit
Elegant & Edgy
