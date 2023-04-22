Heading 3

 Shweta Tiwari's Style Diary

                  pinkvilla 

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

APRIL 22, 2023

Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

Shweta showed off her gorgeous curves in the nude strappy dress with embroidery and thigh high slit and completed her look with red dangling earrings & ankle strap heels

Gorgeous

Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

Shweta kept things sassy & snazzy in a bodycon blue dress with heavily embellished pearl stones

Sass Factor

Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

She has kept the look traditional yet stylish by pairing it with a belt to emphasize the curves

Saree Lover

Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

Shweta gives an easy breezy look in the bikini with polka dots

Chic

Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

She has a keen eye for detail & often accessories her outfit with jewellery & heels

Statement Jewellery

Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

Shweta Tiwari looks absolutely stunning in the one shouldered white dress from Aarti Mahatani  with dewy makeup

White dress

Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

Shweta looks happy & vibrant in a colorful co-ord set paired with a black corset top and bold eye makeup

Colorful set

Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

She effortlessly pulls off the look in a yellow maxi dress with black belt posing to show a Korean heart

Print love

Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

She is a vision in green shimmery saree with criss cross lace blouse paired with silver earrings

Visual delight

Image : Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

Shweta looks drop dead gorgeous in one shoulder, cobalt blue side cut-out outfit finished with a thigh high slit

Elegant & Edgy

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here