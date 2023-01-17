Heading 3

Shweta Tiwari's western style

TELEVISION

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 17, 2023

Video Source - Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari looks fashionable in a red tie up formal top with black loose fit pants

Formal top and pants

Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram

The actress has the perfect beachy look with a lace detail wrap style crop top and mini skirt combination

Lacey beauty

Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram

The actress looks chic in a bright yellow puffed sleeves top and white denims

Sunny look

Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram

The actress looks like a Disney princess in a green off shoulder dress with frill detailing on the skirt

Off shoulder dress

Shweta Tiwari has donned the boss lady attitude with the stylish bright pink pantsuit look and open hair

Diva in pantsuit

Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram

Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame looks fabulous as she wore a lovely multicolor flared dress with golden hoops

Splash of colors

Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram

The actress has got the best party look with a turtle neck black top and high slit leather skirt

Stunner in black

Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram

The Bigg Boss fame looks stylish in a floral full sleeves dress paired with slit detail on the lower part

Floral slit dress

Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram

Shweta Tiwari looks fashionable in this formal look with a frill detail shirt and high waist pants

Frilled look

