Shweta Tiwari's western style
TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 17, 2023
Video Source - Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari looks fashionable in a red tie up formal top with black loose fit pants
Formal top and pants
Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram
The actress has the perfect beachy look with a lace detail wrap style crop top and mini skirt combination
Lacey beauty
Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram
The actress looks chic in a bright yellow puffed sleeves top and white denims
Sunny look
Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram
The actress looks like a Disney princess in a green off shoulder dress with frill detailing on the skirt
Off shoulder dress
Shweta Tiwari has donned the boss lady attitude with the stylish bright pink pantsuit look and open hair
Diva in pantsuit
Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram
Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame looks fabulous as she wore a lovely multicolor flared dress with golden hoops
Splash of colors
Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram
The actress has got the best party look with a turtle neck black top and high slit leather skirt
Stunner in black
Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram
The Bigg Boss fame looks stylish in a floral full sleeves dress paired with slit detail on the lower part
Floral slit dress
Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram
Shweta Tiwari looks fashionable in this formal look with a frill detail shirt and high waist pants
Frilled look
