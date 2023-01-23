Heading 3

Shweta to Rubina: Celebs in pantsuit

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 23, 2023

Image Source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

The actress looks sassy in a bubble-gum pink pantsuit paired with golden choker

Shweta Tiwari

Image Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress has a given a unique look to pantsuit with a crop sweater over the shirt and an oversized blazer

Rubina Dilaik

Image Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress gave a fashionable twist to her black pantsuit with corset top and lace design

Divyanka Tripathi

Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The actress looks like a boss lady in a blue oversized blazer and trousers paired with stylish earrings

Tejasswi Prakash

Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

The actress looks fabulous in a bright blue floral print pantsuit paired with a stylish bralette

Jennifer Winget

Video Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram

Erica Fernandes has brightened up her look with an orange pantsuit and white bralette

Erica Fernandes

Image Source- Hina Khan Instagram

The actress has donned a formal look with purple buttoned pantsuit paired with pearl necklace

Hina Khan

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a printed yellow pantsuit paired with a pendant and bangles

Surbhi Chandna

Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress is looking like a sass queen in a white pantsuit which comprise knee slit flared pants

Ankita Lokhande

