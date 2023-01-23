Shweta to Rubina: Celebs in pantsuit
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 23, 2023
Image Source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The actress looks sassy in a bubble-gum pink pantsuit paired with golden choker
Shweta Tiwari
Image Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress has a given a unique look to pantsuit with a crop sweater over the shirt and an oversized blazer
Rubina Dilaik
Image Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress gave a fashionable twist to her black pantsuit with corset top and lace design
Divyanka Tripathi
Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The actress looks like a boss lady in a blue oversized blazer and trousers paired with stylish earrings
Tejasswi Prakash
Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
The actress looks fabulous in a bright blue floral print pantsuit paired with a stylish bralette
Jennifer Winget
Video Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica Fernandes has brightened up her look with an orange pantsuit and white bralette
Erica Fernandes
Image Source- Hina Khan Instagram
The actress has donned a formal look with purple buttoned pantsuit paired with pearl necklace
Hina Khan
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a printed yellow pantsuit paired with a pendant and bangles
Surbhi Chandna
Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress is looking like a sass queen in a white pantsuit which comprise knee slit flared pants
Ankita Lokhande
