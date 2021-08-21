AUGUST 21, 2021
Shweta Tripathi’s best casual outfits
Shweta seems to be at her colourful best in Pallavi Singhee‘s multi-hued top teamed with a denim mini skirt and subtle accessories
The diva looks super chic in a turtle neck top paired with ripped jeans. Her dramatic eye makeup compliments her overall look
Easy breezy! The actress rocks Payal Singhal outfit with a pop of colours styled with hoop earrings. But for us, those white studded shoes stole the show
A rainbow dress! The diva flaunts her love for colourful outfits in this varicoloured dress. She finishes off her look with white loafers
Well, this one looks like a canvas with colours splashed over it! The actress looks lovely in this cosy dress with her socks on
The 'Cargo' actor looks ultra-stylish in this embellished co-ord set paired with colour blocked shoes
The beauty loves experimenting and here is the proof. She styled a patterned dress with a thigh-slit skirt and jacket
Shweta looks pretty in this striped front-slit dress. She accentuated her look by wearing heels over socks and statement earrings
Black and white affair! A fan of the thigh-slit skirt, this time she paired it with a striped crop top and flirty shrug
Lastly, the diva makes a fashion statement in a checkered dress. She rounds off her look with nude heels
